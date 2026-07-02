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The names and ages of Nara Smith’s four children, and inside their wholesome family life

Her second youngest has heartbreakingly been diagnosed with cancer

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Model and influencer Nara Smith has just shared that her two-year-old daughter Whimsy has tragically been diagnosed with cancer, the second youngest of her four children.

“There is no easy way to say this or to talk about any of this. But late last year our daughter Whimsy got diagnosed with cancer,” she said in a heartbreaking Instagram video on Wednesday.

“When we saw something suspicious on her, we took her to the ER and they didn’t quite know what to make of it. So we took her to our pediatrician. I just remember him going really quiet and calm and my heart dropped in that moment.”

Nara mostly keeps her children away from the public eye, but here’s a closer look at her kids and family life.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nara Smith (@naraaziza)

Nara Smith’s four children and their ages

Nara has four children with her husband, model and influencer Lucky Blue Smith.

Their oldest is daughter Rumble Honey, who was born on 7th October 2020 and is five years old. The second eldest is son Slim Easy, who was born on 6th January 2022, making him four. Two-year-old Whimsy Lou is next at two years old, born on 8th April 8, 2024, and the youngest is Fawnie Golden, who the couple recently welcomed on 27th September,2025. She is just 11 months old.

Lucky also has an eight-year-old daughter, Gravity Blue, from a previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend, model Stormi Bree. He became a dad for the first time at just 19 years old, and she was born on 26th July 26, 2017.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nara Smith (@naraaziza)

Inside Nara and Lucky Blue Smith’s family life

The family lives in a $1.4 million home in Ridgefield, Connecticut. They bought the five-bedroom, five-bathroom property in late 2024 and did a huge renovation. The house has its own lake, and they have bought chickens.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this is our last move because we finally bought a house,” she said at the time. “One of the things I’ve always dreamt about was buying my own home and I can’t believe that at 23, I’m in the position to do that.”

The couple moved from Texas for a slower, more friendly life to raise the kids. Nara told GQ: “We’re a young family, and a young couple, and there aren’t a lot of people in Texas that I know of who are in our position. It’s hard to relate to someone who isn’t in your same phase of life.”

@naraazizasmith

18 year old me had no idea🥹🤍 #marriedlife #anniversary

♬ So Easy (To Fall In Love) – Olivia Dean

In a TikTok video, she added: “Even though Texas was fun, it’s not where we want to be long term,” Nara explained in a TikTok posted back in September. “[We want] more space, [to be] able to get some chickens and start gardening. We [also want to] be closer to a bigger city for all the work that we do and also be closer to Europe.”

The family documented some of the move and renovation process on TikTok, and share little snippets of their life on social media, but Nara’s profiles are more dedicated to cooking and lifestyle videos rather than family vlogs.

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Featured image credit: Nara Smith/Instagram 

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Ellissa Bain | Trends
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