Breaking: MAFS UK star arrested on suspicion of r*pe as police issue statement

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A former star of Married at First Sight UK has been arrested on suspicion of r*pe after the landmark BBC Panorama investigation into the reality TV show.

In May, the BBC broadcast claims that two female MAFS cast members were r*ped by their on-screen husbands. A third woman alleged a non-consensual s*x act, with all of the men involved denying the accusations.

Following the shocking doc, the Metropolitan Police urged “anyone who believes they have been a victim of sexual assault” on the show to come forward.

In a statement to the BBC, the police have now confirmed: “On Thursday, 18 June, Met officers arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of r*pe. This relates to an ongoing investigation, being led by the Met Police. He has since been bailed while enquiries remain ongoing.”

The individual and the person they’ve accused have not been named to protect their anonymity. Victims of alleged sexual assault are entitled to anonymity by law.

Following the documentary in May, Channel 4’s chief executive, Priya Dogra, said: “I want to express my sympathy to contributors who have clearly been distressed after taking part in Married At First Sight UK. The wellbeing of our contributors is always of paramount importance.”

At the time, the government issued a statement

When the Panorama doc shed light on the serious allegations, numerous government ministers issued statements calling for official investigations.

“All allegations must be referred to the appropriate authorities and investigated with the full co-operation of those involved, with action taken to ensure that the highest standards are upheld and there are consequences for criminality or wrongdoing,” the Labour government said.

Channel 4 subsequently removed MAFS UK from its platforms. The future of the hit reality TV show is up in the air.

“Under our rules, broadcasters are required to take due care over the welfare of people who might be at risk of significant harm as a result of taking part in a programme,” Ofcom said at the time.

“We note that Channel 4 has launched an external review into contributor care on MAFS UK and we await its findings. We will review this and all other evidence made available to us.”

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Featured image credit: Channel 4