A closer look at Charleen’s four-year relationship with footballer ex before Love Island 2026

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Before walking into the Love Island villa as a Casa Amor bombshell, Charleen Murphy had a long-term relationship with professional footballer Dano Mandroiu. In fact, the Irish influencer spent around four years in an on-off romance with the midfielder before confirming they had split for good earlier this year.

Over the years, Charleen actually spoke really openly about their relationship, from dealing with long-distance to heartbreak and why they decided to call it quits. So, here’s a look back at their relationship.

Charleen and Dano started dating around 2020

Before Charleen became one of Ireland’s biggest influencers, she had already started dating footballer Dano Mandroiu. Although they never publicly confirmed exactly when they got together, Charleen has suggested they started dating around 2020.

By 2021, she had already revealed she was in a relationship with Dano after previously auditioning for Love Island herself.

Speaking to EVOKE at the time, she explained, “I did audition before, but now I have met Dano so that ship has sailed. I have a boyfriend!”

Around two years into the relationship, Charleen confirmed they had broken up. Speaking on her Hold My Drink podcast, she stressed that there was “nothing bad” behind the split and said it was simply something she “had to do” for herself.

“I think I put a lot of pressure on the relationship with Instagram and stuff,” she explained.

Charleen said people constantly told her they were “perfect together”, which made the breakup even harder to deal with because she worried about letting people down.

But they got back together a few months later. As per Stellar, in January 2023, Charleen confirmed she and Dano were back by sharing photos of them together on Instagram.

Charleen has spoken about their long-distance relationship

As Dano’s football career took him to the UK while Charleen remained in Dublin, the couple ended up doing long distance. Speaking to Goss.ie in 2024, Charleen admitted she found it difficult.

“I wish he was here, I feel like an empty person,” she said.

She explained, “It’s just about communication and making sure you’re there for each other. And talking to each other a lot and making time. It’s hard.”

Despite the distance, Charleen often described Dano as her best friend as well as her partner.

The couple split for a second time in 2026

Earlier this year, Charleen confirmed that she and Dano had ended their relationship for a second time. She revealed the news during a TikTok Live. This was after people noticed he had been missing from her socials.

Speaking about being single again, she admitted, “It’s just a new life, it takes getting used to, a new way of life with someone not being in it.”

During an Instagram Q&A, she told followers that if someone keeps asking themselves whether it’s time to leave a relationship, “it might already be time”.

She also admitted that becoming single in her late twenties felt “scary”. But she said she believes that “if something is meant for you, it will come to you regardless.”

Now, Charleen is getting another chance at finding love with Kavan after he brought her back from Casa Amor into the main Love Island villa.

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