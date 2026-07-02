After four years, Millie Bobby Brown addresses whether Henry Cavill’s wild boundaries still exist

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Millie Bobby Brown has finally revealed whether Henry Cavill’s wild boundaries have changed over the years, despite her getting older, getting married and becoming a parent.

They first worked together on the Enola Holmes films. Henry plays Sherlock Holmes and Millie stars as his younger sister, Enola. And while people have always enjoyed seeing them together on screen, it’s actually their off-screen friendship that has got people talking.

Back in 2022, while promoting Enola Holmes 2, Millie said her friendship with Henry was very different from the one she has with her Stranger Things co-stars. She explained that with Noah and Charlie, it felt like being with “schoolmates”. But with Henry it was more of a “real adult relationship” and a “really healthy one”.

Millie also revealed that Henry had clear boundaries, saying he had “terms and conditions”. And that she was not allowed to ask about his personal life. She added that she actually appreciated it, saying Henry was “very strict” with her.

At the time, the comments went viral, with some people seeing it as simple professionalism and others thinking the boundaries sounded quite intense.

Fast forward to now, and the answer is still the same

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Now, while promoting Enola Holmes 3, Millie has confirmed that those boundaries are still very much in place. When she was asked whether things had changed now that she’s older and a parent herself, she immediately laughed and replied, “No!”

She then explained to Metro, “No, the funny thing with Henry and I is we’re like brother and sister. So like my big brother, he’s like, ‘Millie, no, I’m not doing that.’ And it’s just like, you go, ‘Okay’.”

She added, “You’ve just kind of got to respect it because you’re like, I’m not going to argue, you know?”

Millie also said, “You’re just like my brother. I love you. And then I’m also like, ‘No, I’m not doing that!’ I’m very much like that with Henry. But it kind of replicates my actual relationship with my brother, Charlie.”

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