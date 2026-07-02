She’s definitely the richest Islander this year, as Charleen had a huge net worth before Love Island

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It would seem Charleen Murphy doesn’t really need the fame and fortune that might come from being on Love Island, as before the show she already had a pretty sizeable net worth.

Charleen is an Islander that definitely doesn’t need the extra followers and brand deals that might be on offer after a stint in the villa, as that was the life she was already living. She is a super successful influencer, and was actually out on a brand trip with her Islander bestie Lucinda Strafford when she was flown to the villa.

Charleen has 459k followers on Instagram, and a further 433k followers on TikTok. She runs her brand, DB Fashion & Makeup Bloggers Ltd, which has been established since 2022. Through her company, she’s racked up a very impressive net worth.

Charleen is also already signed to a management, which for everyone else will be what happens when they leave the villa. She’s signed to Icon Management, and on the company website is described as a “leading digital creator” and podcaster. So, she has many different ways of making money – which it’s very clear she is doing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charleen Murphy (@charleenmurphy)

What net worth did Charleen Murphy have before Love Island 2026?

Over her career, Charleen has earned a net worth in the six figures – and that’s before Love Island. Extra.ie did a deep dive into her company filings, and found out just how much money it’s making. According to the publication, her profits have sky-rocketed over 60 per cent in the last year alone. It’s been reported her total company profits amount to an impressive €316,138 (roughly £260k).

From this, and other income that she has, it can be estimated that Charleen’s net worth is around £350k. She’s only 27, which is so, so impressive.

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