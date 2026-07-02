She’s definitely the richest Islander this year, as Charleen had a huge net worth before Love Island
Trying not to be jealous
It would seem Charleen Murphy doesn’t really need the fame and fortune that might come from being on Love Island, as before the show she already had a pretty sizeable net worth.
Charleen is an Islander that definitely doesn’t need the extra followers and brand deals that might be on offer after a stint in the villa, as that was the life she was already living. She is a super successful influencer, and was actually out on a brand trip with her Islander bestie Lucinda Strafford when she was flown to the villa.
Charleen has 459k followers on Instagram, and a further 433k followers on TikTok. She runs her brand, DB Fashion & Makeup Bloggers Ltd, which has been established since 2022. Through her company, she’s racked up a very impressive net worth.
Charleen is also already signed to a management, which for everyone else will be what happens when they leave the villa. She’s signed to Icon Management, and on the company website is described as a “leading digital creator” and podcaster. So, she has many different ways of making money – which it’s very clear she is doing.
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What net worth did Charleen Murphy have before Love Island 2026?
Over her career, Charleen has earned a net worth in the six figures – and that’s before Love Island. Extra.ie did a deep dive into her company filings, and found out just how much money it’s making. According to the publication, her profits have sky-rocketed over 60 per cent in the last year alone. It’s been reported her total company profits amount to an impressive €316,138 (roughly £260k).
From this, and other income that she has, it can be estimated that Charleen’s net worth is around £350k. She’s only 27, which is so, so impressive.
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