The Tab
Rhi and Jeff from MAFS Australia

‘I’m breaking my heart’: Rhi and Jeff both share sorrowful details about their split after MAFS

‘Everything turned out the way I didn’t want it to’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Is anyone else still sad that MAFS couple Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels have broken up? The news broke a couple of weeks ago, and now they have both shared posts explaining how they are feeling.

Rhi and Jeff met during the 2025 season of MAFS Australia, and were the love story of the show that year. However, it’s now been revealed they’ve called it a day. It was reported they have been “living apart for weeks” and their relationship fizzled out due to a lack of effort on Jeff’s part.

Rhi and Jeff have unfollowed each other on social media, and Rhi appears to have unliked a bunch of Jeff’s posts. They’ve also deleted their pictures together. Now, they’ve both shared insight into where they each are now.

In an emotional post earlier this week, Rhi said that some days had felt heavy, and she has “broken her heart”. She said: “Life’s looked a little different lately. Some days have felt really heavy … some days have felt really good. Most days have been a mix of both.

“Sometimes choosing yourself means breaking your own heart a little in the process.” She called the breakup a “really weird time”, but ultimately said it “had to happen”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rhi D (@rhidisljenkovic)

Rhi said: “You kind of have to take the emotion out of things. Because if you’re only focusing on emotion, it stops you from making hard decisions. You have to focus on the facts and what’s in front of you, which is obviously easier said than done.

“For now I’m just taking things one day at a time, giving myself grace, and focusing on the people, routines and little things that make me feel like me again.”

Then, Jeff posted a video from his perspective. He thanked everyone for their support and kind messages.

“I truly do appreciate it,” he said.“I apologise for not responding, friends and family included. Unfortunately, when something sh*t happens I usually shut most people out and that’s the case again.

“But I’ll try to get back to everyone, I know that you should talk about things, but sometimes it’s just really hard to do that.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jeff (@jeffgobbels)

He later said that “unfortunately everything turned out the way I didn’t want it to”. He said: “I can’t change much now, but I’ll just try to move on now and look at some positives.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Rhi and Jeff with Stella from MAFS Australia

Stella weighs in on Rhi and Jeff’s split after MAFS with comment about being ‘fertile’

There’s some tragic context to MAFS Australia couple Rhi and Jeff’s split and it’s so sad

‘Unsafe conditions’: Details as MAFS Australia hit by shock claims including ‘filming in showers’

Latest
Love Island 2026 cast old TikTok videos

I found Love Island 2026 cast’s old TikToks, and some of the videos are painfully cringe

Suchismita Ghosh

They deserve to stay buried, respectfully

Cardiff University halts library renovation plans following student backlash

Andrea Inte

The renovations have been delayed to summer 2027 due to petitions and protests

Love Island

Why aren’t there gay people on Love Island? A host just addressed it, and we should be angry

Kieran Galpin

‘I’m dying for more queer representation on the show’

Ranked: 18 Scottish unis by Scottish student proportion – St Andrews lowest at 28.2 per cent

Georgia French

Edinburgh follows at 30.4 per cent, meaning Scotland’s two most internationally renowned universities have the smallest proportion of Scottish students of any institution in the country

Remember gay influencers Max and Andrés? Their marriage (and their dog’s life) ended tragically

Kieran Galpin

Their house also burned down

The one detail that could brutally sabotage Lola and Sean on Love Island 2026

Hayley Soen

No I was really backing these two!

World Cup reporter leaves live broadcast to get a picture with Shakira and it’s so iconic

Ellissa Bain

Priorities!

Ranked: 24 Russell Group universities by fresher dropout rate – Queen Mary loses 5.8 per cent

Georgia French

At Queen Mary, 5.8 per cent of first year students do not continue their studies – the highest dropout rate of any Russell Group university, and nearly three times the rate at Cambridge

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by student-to-staff ratio – Queen’s Belfast has 14 per staff

Caitlyn Wright

Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester also rank in the bottom five, with ratios above 13

Selena responds shading Taylor Swift Hailey Bieber

Selena responds as people think she was shading Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber over Knicks game

Suchismita Ghosh

Wait, are they beefing?

Lancs Uni researcher releases report about life and death of baby in adoption home scandal

Charlotte Hutchinson

Dr. Michael Lambert of Lancaster Medical School has released evidence from St Monica’s maternity home

George and Robyn have both addressed if they’ll rekindle things after leaving Love Island

Hayley Soen

Do we have a new couple on our hands?

NBA reporter apologises after savagely dissing Taylor Swift live on air for being at game

Ellissa Bain

It was so uncalled for

Rivals

Where’s episode seven? Rivals writer explains rage-inducing reason we have to wait MONTHS

Kieran Galpin

‘It’s just a cover excuse’

Rhi and Jeff from MAFS Australia

‘I’m breaking my heart’: Rhi and Jeff both share sorrowful details about their split after MAFS

Hayley Soen

‘Everything turned out the way I didn’t want it to’

Ariana Grande brutally calls out White House for using her song in ‘inhumane’ TikTok video

Ellissa Bain

She branded it ‘barbaric nonsense’

New £22.5 million fund launched to support North East university spinouts

Ali Choudhary

The fund is supported by five universities, including Newcastle and Northumbria

Romance, scraps, and human waste: students remember the old metro trains

Bethan King

With the new trains coming, is it time for a remix of MC Bouncin’s Metro Mission?

love island 2025 couples together been up to

Only three couples are still together from Love Island 2025, so here’s what they’ve been up to

Suchismita Ghosh

They have had a busy year

Martin Bashir now Michael Jackson

Where is Martin Bashir now after the interview that changed Michael Jackson’s life forever?

Suchismita Ghosh

He lived in America for a while