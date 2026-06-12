‘I’m breaking my heart’: Rhi and Jeff both share sorrowful details about their split after MAFS

3 hours ago

Is anyone else still sad that MAFS couple Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels have broken up? The news broke a couple of weeks ago, and now they have both shared posts explaining how they are feeling.

Rhi and Jeff met during the 2025 season of MAFS Australia, and were the love story of the show that year. However, it’s now been revealed they’ve called it a day. It was reported they have been “living apart for weeks” and their relationship fizzled out due to a lack of effort on Jeff’s part.

Rhi and Jeff have unfollowed each other on social media, and Rhi appears to have unliked a bunch of Jeff’s posts. They’ve also deleted their pictures together. Now, they’ve both shared insight into where they each are now.

In an emotional post earlier this week, Rhi said that some days had felt heavy, and she has “broken her heart”. She said: “Life’s looked a little different lately. Some days have felt really heavy … some days have felt really good. Most days have been a mix of both.

“Sometimes choosing yourself means breaking your own heart a little in the process.” She called the breakup a “really weird time”, but ultimately said it “had to happen”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhi D (@rhidisljenkovic)

Rhi said: “You kind of have to take the emotion out of things. Because if you’re only focusing on emotion, it stops you from making hard decisions. You have to focus on the facts and what’s in front of you, which is obviously easier said than done.

“For now I’m just taking things one day at a time, giving myself grace, and focusing on the people, routines and little things that make me feel like me again.”

Then, Jeff posted a video from his perspective. He thanked everyone for their support and kind messages.

“I truly do appreciate it,” he said.“I apologise for not responding, friends and family included. Unfortunately, when something sh*t happens I usually shut most people out and that’s the case again.

“But I’ll try to get back to everyone, I know that you should talk about things, but sometimes it’s just really hard to do that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff (@jeffgobbels)

He later said that “unfortunately everything turned out the way I didn’t want it to”. He said: “I can’t change much now, but I’ll just try to move on now and look at some positives.”

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