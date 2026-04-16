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manchester gym car crash

Man injured after car ploughs through wall of Greater Manchester JD Gym

A woman in her 40s was arrested after the incident in Bury

Rebecca Pattni | News
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A man in his 60s has been injured after a car crashed into a JD gym in Bury, Greater Manchester.

A Volkswagen Golf ploughed through the wall of a JD Gym near Rochdale Road on Tuesday, April 14th.

The 60 year old man inside was struck and injured, leading to dramatic scenes as firefighters, police and paramedics flocked the scene.

via SWNS

via SWNS

He was then rushed to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-changing.

The driver of the vehicle was a woman in her 40s. She was also injured and was taken to hospital.

She was then arrested on suspicion of causing injury due to dangerous driving.

Shocked and startled gym users were ushered out as dust, bricks and debris began falling as customers used the facilities.

via SWNS

via SWNS

Images documented from the scene show the car jammed into the brick wall of the gym, with its rear jutting out underneath the gym’s sinage.

Firefighters rescued the woman from the wreckage of the car crash, ensuring the safety of the scene before handing over to the police.

Nearby roads were shut in the busy town centre, causing disruptions to travel into the evening.

via SWNS

via SWNS

The gym has since been closed “until further notice” while the damage is being assessed.

Featured image via SWNS

Rebecca Pattni | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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