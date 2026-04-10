Man dies following night out in Manchester city centre

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A man, in his 20s, has died after suffering a medical episode in Manchester city centre last week.

Police said the man fell ill and died on the street after leaving a Manchester city nightclub. In the early hours of Saturday 4th April, he was found unconscious on Portland Street.

Staff at a nearby club helped the man leave the venue shortly before closing time as he felt unwell. They then checked on him shortly before his death.

Emergency services were called at around 5.45am but despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “Officers responded to reports of a concern for welfare on Portland Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a man aged in his 20s unconscious, and despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Police believe there to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

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