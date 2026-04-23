MAFS Aus’s Joel is rumoured to be dating a controversial 2026 bride and nobody foresaw this

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Is this the second couple swap of the season? After Joel’s marriage to Juliette spectacularly crashed and burned on MAFS Australia, there are rumours he’s dating another bride. They’ve definitely got rather close since filming the show. I never would’ve predicted this pairing.

Warning: the bride in question is still with her MAFS husband in the episodes currently airing in the UK. Stop scrolling now if you care about spoilers.

After filming MAFS, Joel got close to… Bec?!

This is so unexpected, because Bec was fairly rude to Joel at the third dinner party (but to be fair, Bec was fairly rude to everyone then).

Bec and Joel were photographed having lunch together at Club Rose Bay in Sunday on 22nd February. They sat with other friends. According to the Daily Mail Australia, Bec and Joel left together, with their arms wrapped around each other (and with a $4,950 Gucci handbag).

In March during an Instagram live with the 2025 bride Awhina, Bec addressed the rumours. She said: “Everyone thinks Joel and I are dating because we are just, like, best mates, and we’re having lunches together and getting photographed. I put up a story yesterday saying that I miss him – and I do – because he’s in Singapore at the moment with his mum.”

She then added: “But no, we’re not dating – he wishes.”

They posted pics of them looking very… couple-y

This week, Bec and Joel posted photos of them at an event, posing in a very cutesie way. They even stuck their tongues out as if they were about to kiss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel Moses (@joel__moses)

Joel wrote for the caption: “Why does everyone think Bec and I are dating? Should we?”

Their fellow MAFS Australia 2026 participant Stella commented: “You guys actually suit each other! I vote for – give it a go!”

Bec and Joel then had a whole flirty exchange in the comment section. Joel wrote: “Hope you don’t like beef so I don’t have to steal your steak.” Bec confirmed, “I like salad.”

“You like salads,” Joel responded, “and I like women who don’t present a false self. You’re the only real one Beccy from day one.”

“Love you Joely boy!!! The kind words,” Bec responded.

Well, hopefully they make each other laugh?

Joel keeps gushing about Bec at every opportunity

Joel participated in a lengthy Q and A session on MAFS viewers’ subreddit on 19th April. He declared in three separate threads that Bec was the bride he wished he’d been matched with instead of Juliette. Joel also ranked Bec as his second-favourite cast member, after Steven. He explained: “She’s the realest there is. She ain’t hiding, what you see is what you get.”

Apparently, Bec was also kind to him in an unaired moment from the fifth commitment ceremony. “Bec came to console me after Juliette stormed off the show, which wasn’t shown,” Joel wrote.

On 23rd April, Joel reshared a photo of him and Bec on the Australian TV show MAFS: After the Experiment. He captioned it “mom and daddy”.

Not gonna lie, I kind of ship it now.

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Featured image via Channel 4.