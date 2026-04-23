The Tab
mafs australia 2026 joel dating another bride maybe

MAFS Aus’s Joel is rumoured to be dating a controversial 2026 bride and nobody foresaw this

They’re flirting on main now

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Is this the second couple swap of the season? After Joel’s marriage to Juliette spectacularly crashed and burned on MAFS Australia, there are rumours he’s dating another bride. They’ve definitely got rather close since filming the show. I never would’ve predicted this pairing.

Warning: the bride in question is still with her MAFS husband in the episodes currently airing in the UK. Stop scrolling now if you care about spoilers.

mafs australia 2026 joel

You have been warned
(Image via Channel 4)

After filming MAFS, Joel got close to… Bec?!

This is so unexpected, because Bec was fairly rude to Joel at the third dinner party (but to be fair, Bec was fairly rude to everyone then).

Bec and Joel were photographed having lunch together at Club Rose Bay in Sunday on 22nd February. They sat with other friends. According to the Daily Mail Australia, Bec and Joel left together, with their arms wrapped around each other (and with a $4,950 Gucci handbag).

In March during an Instagram live with the 2025 bride Awhina, Bec addressed the rumours. She said: “Everyone thinks Joel and I are dating because we are just, like, best mates, and we’re having lunches together and getting photographed. I put up a story yesterday saying that I miss him – and I do – because he’s in Singapore at the moment with his mum.”

She then added: “But no, we’re not dating –  he wishes.”

They posted pics of them looking very… couple-y

This week, Bec and Joel posted photos of them at an event, posing in a very cutesie way. They even stuck their tongues out as if they were about to kiss.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joel Moses (@joel__moses)

Joel wrote for the caption: “Why does everyone think Bec and I are dating? Should we?”

Their fellow MAFS Australia 2026 participant Stella commented: “You guys actually suit each other! I vote for – give it a go!”

Bec and Joel then had a whole flirty exchange in the comment section. Joel wrote: “Hope you don’t like beef so I don’t have to steal your steak.” Bec confirmed, “I like salad.”

“You like salads,” Joel responded, “and I like women who don’t present a false self. You’re the only real one Beccy from day one.”

“Love you Joely boy!!! The kind words,” Bec responded.

mafs australia 2026 bec and joel flirty instagram

*Gasp* and on main!
(Image via Instagram)

Well, hopefully they make each other laugh?

Joel keeps gushing about Bec at every opportunity

Joel participated in a lengthy Q and A session on MAFS viewers’ subreddit on 19th April. He declared in three separate threads that Bec was the bride he wished he’d been matched with instead of Juliette. Joel also ranked Bec as his second-favourite cast member, after Steven. He explained: “She’s the realest there is. She ain’t hiding, what you see is what you get.”

mafs australia 2026 bec and danny

Unsurprisingly, Bec and Danny don’t work out
(Image via Channel 4)

Apparently, Bec was also kind to him in an unaired moment from the fifth commitment ceremony. “Bec came to console me after Juliette stormed off the show, which wasn’t shown,” Joel wrote.

On 23rd April, Joel reshared a photo of him and Bec on the Australian TV show MAFS: After the Experiment. He captioned it “mom and daddy”.

Not gonna lie, I kind of ship it now.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image via Channel 4.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

‘He flipped’: Sam dissects MAFS feedback week fight with Chris and more that happened off-camera

mafs australia 2026 bec danny on the retreat

Hate to break it to you, but MAFS Australia’s Danny behaved totally differently off-camera

mafs australia joel juliette 2026

After their messy MAFS marriage, Joel and Juliette share theories on why they were matched

Latest

What will happen to the Nottingham college that closed over student loan abuse accusations?

Olivia Kemp

Billboards outside the building drop clue about its future

People can’t work out the answer to this stupid London Bridge riddle but it’s so simple

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be kicking yourself

protesters from several london unis russell group unis student protesters

Russell Group unis accused of paying an intelligence firm to ‘spy’ on student protesters

Claudia Cox

Bristol Uni reportedly spent £8,700 on alerts about protests

Netflix has wild true crime coming about woman who went undercover to expose her murderer partner

Hayley Soen

Should I Marry A Murderer? is out next week

People can’t believe what goes down at Cassie and Nate’s wedding in Euphoria episode three

Hebe Hancock

It’s going to be absolute chaos

Former University of Manchester student quit £130k banking job to launch £2m shoe business

Alisa Pasha

Katie Owen said she now earns about half her previous salary

We’re so back: Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has announced some major changes and players are hyped

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Xbox is coming for the competition

Here are eight things you need to do before graduating from King’s College London

Kari Yip

Are you even studying at King’s if you’ve never been to the Great Hall?

A trauma therapist talks about Gia on MAFS Australia 2026

I’m a trauma therapist, this is everything I’d say to MAFS Australia’s Gia in a session

Hayley Soen

This is way better advice than the experts have given

Arms companies invited to sit on Glasgow University advisory committee

Robyn Gargan

21 UK universities welcomed arms companies onto their committees

Here’s what that viral ‘hallelujah’ trend means on TikTok because I can’t escape it

Ellissa Bain

It’s so wholesome

D4vd’s isolated prison life, as he awaits trial on murder charges under strict conditions

Hebe Hancock

He’s been placed in a segregated unit

mafs australia 2026 joel dating another bride maybe

MAFS Aus’s Joel is rumoured to be dating a controversial 2026 bride and nobody foresaw this

Claudia Cox

They’re flirting on main now

‘In 2026?’: The Devil Wears Prada 2 called out for ‘racism’ after new film clip releases

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

One character’s name sounds like a slur

The full wild story of how MAFS’ Gia ended up at the Playboy Mansion every weekend

Ellissa Bain

Her bikini pics had to be approved by Hugh Hefner

Grim new details revealed as Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s cause of death is finally confirmed

Hebe Hancock

The autopsy has been released

Cambridge University staff on strike for pay supplement amid high living costs

Nina Stockdale

‘I’ve heard of colleagues going to food banks’

‘He flipped’: Sam dissects MAFS feedback week fight with Chris and more that happened off-camera

Hayley Soen

‘I lay in my room for days, incredibly anxious’

Messy leaked texts between Gia and Scott reveal the real reason they quit MAFS Australia

Ellissa Bain

She had to beg him to leave with her after feedback week

Nottingham University accused of paying security firm to ‘spy’ on pro-Palestine students

Ellamaria Viscomi

12 British universities paid over £440k to monitor students’ social media posts