I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 campmate ‘suing ITV’ after his ‘pay is cut’ in huge drama

4 hours ago

There are only a few days of I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 left and Jimmy Bullard is set to lose a large portion of his paycheck after the drama with Adam Thomas. Now, he’s reportedly taking legal action against ITV.

The ex-Premier League footballer is reportedly being stripped of some of his fee after the feud with Adam, which played out at the latest trial. Bullard sabotaged the duo trial and sat there doing nothing before calling “I’m a celebrity get me out of here” and Adam was absolutely fuming.

Apparently, the feud is still going on and Jimmy didn’t turn up to the I’m A Celeb South Africa press launch last month. Now, he’s reportedly not going to the live final in London on Friday either, so he’s going to lose a whopping 20 per cent of his pay, as it was in his contract to attend.

“It’s a very sad turn of events. Both men acted in a way they’re not proud of. It’s so bad, in fact, that Jimmy says there’s no way he’ll be turning up on Friday, which means he won’t be paid his full show fee,” a source told The Sun.

“Jimmy snubbed going to the All Stars press launch last month so everyone knows he’s serious. It doesn’t look good for him going forward with other TV commitments because he’ll be seen as a bit of a risk and unreliable.”

The insider continued: “However, he’s been adamant for months that there’s no going back with Adam and he is prepared to face the consequences. It’s a shame both Adam and Jimmy have not been able to find a resolution and move past it. Fans will be gutted.”

Now, the Daily Mail has reported that Bullard has hired a lawyer after being told he won’t get his full fee, and is planning to “take legal action against ITV” if they dock his pay.

After Jimmy sabotaged the trial for both of them, Adam was furious. “Are you taking the f**king piss? Are you taking the p*ss? I’m in there getting covered with f**king ants. Pr*ck,” he said. “What’s up with you bro? If you wanted to go, go. Don’t take me with you. Go home in camp, don’t do it on my f**king watch.”

Both members of the losing team were supposed to go home, but Ant and Dec went against the rules and thankfully made the decision to keep Adam in the jungle as it wasn’t his fault that Bullard sabotaged him. This is so messy.

The Tab has reached out to ITV for comment.

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Featured image credit: ITV