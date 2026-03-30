A detailed timeline of when MAFS Australia 2026 was filmed, to help you understand the mess

7 hours ago

Getting your head around the timeline for MAFS Australia can be confusing. There’s quite a big gap between when the show is filmed, when each episode comes out in Australia, and when people in the UK get to see it all. To help you make sense of all the mess, here’s a detailed timeline of when MAFS Australia 2026 was filmed and was on TV.

February 2025

Applications for MAFS Australia 2026 opened (although, we know plenty of participants including Luke and Chris were actually scouted).

July 2025

The application form stated that participants needed to be free from July to November 2025. This makes sense, as the first MAFS UK 2025 reunion was filmed in June 2025, and the second one (which aired a month ago) was made in November.

The weddings kicked off in the last week of July. Paparazzi pics (and videos of the MAFS Funny podcast) indicate Danny and Bec got married on the 21st July, Steve and Rebecca on 23rd July, then Gia and Scott on the 25th.

Remember, another couple filmed a wedding but were edited out of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Ranjana Suresh Karungalekar (@ankita_karungalekar)

August 2025

The first dinner party was filmed in the first week of August, and the couples all moved into apartments in One Global Resorts Square in Sydney.

The explosive second dinner party seems to have been filmed in mid-August. More participants joined the show towards the end of the month.

The second intruder wedding was filmed in the Woolwich area of Sydney on 25th August.

November 2025

Filming seems to have wrapped in the final week of November. I am basing this on the dates of Instagram stories that Gia posted of her and Bec dancing around a studio, very much not feuding. The cast participated in interviews and photoshoots in the days that followed.

February 2026

The season premiered in Australia on 2nd February. Four episodes come out each week – just like in the UK.

March 2026

The show began in the UK on 9th March. This means UK folks are (generally) 22 episodes behind people in Australia.

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Featured image via Channel 4.