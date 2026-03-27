The Tab
mafs australia 2026 brook

People are sharing what MAFS Australia’s ‘mean girl’ Brook was apparently like at school

‘Run for the hills if you meet any of these cockroach girls’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The second dinner party of MAFS Australia 2026 was pure carnage. So many of the brides are feuding, and viewers have been comparing their “mean girl” behaviour to children, or Regina George. People who claim to have been to school with Brook are sharing what she was like, and it’s honestly eye-opening.

So, the MAFS Australia bride Brook reportedly went to a private school in Brisbane called Somerville House, where the senior school fees now reach $31,872 AUD (and hey, that’s not including registration, trips or boarding!). Apparently, some pupils had a bit of  “a mean girl reputation”. A Reddit user claimed that before she switched to a different school, she “told everyone she was leaving because she was going to a Victoria Secret model in their ‘Pink’ label… lmfao.” Well, that’s one way to make an exit!

Brook spent her last few years of school at St Margaret’s Anglican Girls School. The tuition fees for year 12 are currently $33,216 AUD per year. Somebody who claimed to have been at school with Brook wrote a very lengthy Facebook post about her.

The MAFS viewer wrote: “I was the year below Brook at St Margaret’s Anglican Girls School in Ascot, Brisbane. It’s not an overly large private school, so we were easily acquainted. What you’ve seen on TV is not even the tip of the iceberg of how horrid and empty these once-girls and now ‘women’ are.”

Brook at the second MAFS australia dinner party

Brook at the second MAFS dinner party
(Image via Channel 4)

She claimed Brook was part of friendship group that were “horrible excuses of people”, and this group took part in “relentless mean girl behaviour they laughed at and found fun”.

The viewer continued: “When Stella explains her pain of never experiencing this putrid behaviour before, I wanted to cry and hug her. These girls are raised this way, their mothers being Brisbane ‘socialites’ or so they think, and they live in a bubble of utter delusion, drunk on power they do not have. Women, run for the hills if you meet any of these cockroach girls, which seem to be sprawling from the private school bogan Brisbane area.”

Brook has published a statment apologising for her behaviour on MAFS Australia. She wrote on her Instagram: “What you saw last night was the worst version of myself and unfortunately Alissa and Stella were on the receiving end of that. I want to firstly sincerely apologise to Alissa and Stella for my words and the hurt that I have caused… Bullying should never be condoned and I am extremely embarrassed by the way that I acted.”

The Tab has reached out to Brook for comment.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image via Channel 4.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Omg, there was another ‘atrocious’ fight at the MAFS dinner party that was ‘too graphic’ too air

Alissa reveals if she really knew Bec before MAFS Australia, after that ‘dirt’ comment

mafs australia 2026 bec gia danny

Did MAFS Australia’s Danny really say Gia was his type? Deleted footage clears things up

Latest
Project Hail Mary crew members died book

This detail in the book explains exactly why Grace’s crew members died in Project Hail Mary

Suchismita Ghosh

I was so confused

Review: ‘Hamlet’ Dominates King’s Chapel

Alexander Newman

Sultry, surprising, and stylish: Evie du Bois’ Hamlet is a director’s genius on full display

Zohran Mamdani’s wife deletes X account after ‘vile’ racist and homophobic tweets go viral

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I didn’t expect this from her’

mafs australia 2026 brook

People are sharing what MAFS Australia’s ‘mean girl’ Brook was apparently like at school

Claudia Cox

‘Run for the hills if you meet any of these cockroach girls’

Omg, there was another ‘atrocious’ fight at the MAFS dinner party that was ‘too graphic’ too air

Hayley Soen

Even MORE cast members ended up going for each other

Bonnie Blu

Bonnie Blue gives a rabid pregnancy update between barely legal teens on Spring Break

Kieran Galpin

Our multitasking queen

Peaky Blinders’ Sophie Rundle reveals how she really felt about Ada’s fate in The Immortal Man

Hebe Hancock

She’s the best Shelby sibling

Love Is Blind’s Vic addresses controversial Fox interview and reveals real reason he did it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

People were really disappointed

Here are six easy ways to build your CV as a student

Sofia Co

Did everyone learn how to make a CV but me?

Here are the actual ages of the characters in Virgin River, because it’s so baffling

Ellissa Bain

It’s so hard to work out how old they all are

Project Hail Mary crew members died book

This detail in the book explains exactly why Grace’s crew members died in Project Hail Mary

Suchismita Ghosh

I was so confused

Review: ‘Hamlet’ Dominates King’s Chapel

Alexander Newman

Sultry, surprising, and stylish: Evie du Bois’ Hamlet is a director’s genius on full display

Zohran Mamdani’s wife deletes X account after ‘vile’ racist and homophobic tweets go viral

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I didn’t expect this from her’

mafs australia 2026 brook

People are sharing what MAFS Australia’s ‘mean girl’ Brook was apparently like at school

Claudia Cox

‘Run for the hills if you meet any of these cockroach girls’

Omg, there was another ‘atrocious’ fight at the MAFS dinner party that was ‘too graphic’ too air

Hayley Soen

Even MORE cast members ended up going for each other

Bonnie Blu

Bonnie Blue gives a rabid pregnancy update between barely legal teens on Spring Break

Kieran Galpin

Our multitasking queen

Peaky Blinders’ Sophie Rundle reveals how she really felt about Ada’s fate in The Immortal Man

Hebe Hancock

She’s the best Shelby sibling

Love Is Blind’s Vic addresses controversial Fox interview and reveals real reason he did it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

People were really disappointed

Here are six easy ways to build your CV as a student

Sofia Co

Did everyone learn how to make a CV but me?

Here are the actual ages of the characters in Virgin River, because it’s so baffling

Ellissa Bain

It’s so hard to work out how old they all are