People are sharing what MAFS Australia’s ‘mean girl’ Brook was apparently like at school

4 hours ago

The second dinner party of MAFS Australia 2026 was pure carnage. So many of the brides are feuding, and viewers have been comparing their “mean girl” behaviour to children, or Regina George. People who claim to have been to school with Brook are sharing what she was like, and it’s honestly eye-opening.

So, the MAFS Australia bride Brook reportedly went to a private school in Brisbane called Somerville House, where the senior school fees now reach $31,872 AUD (and hey, that’s not including registration, trips or boarding!). Apparently, some pupils had a bit of “a mean girl reputation”. A Reddit user claimed that before she switched to a different school, she “told everyone she was leaving because she was going to a Victoria Secret model in their ‘Pink’ label… lmfao.” Well, that’s one way to make an exit!

Brook spent her last few years of school at St Margaret’s Anglican Girls School. The tuition fees for year 12 are currently $33,216 AUD per year. Somebody who claimed to have been at school with Brook wrote a very lengthy Facebook post about her.

The MAFS viewer wrote: “I was the year below Brook at St Margaret’s Anglican Girls School in Ascot, Brisbane. It’s not an overly large private school, so we were easily acquainted. What you’ve seen on TV is not even the tip of the iceberg of how horrid and empty these once-girls and now ‘women’ are.”

She claimed Brook was part of friendship group that were “horrible excuses of people”, and this group took part in “relentless mean girl behaviour they laughed at and found fun”.

The viewer continued: “When Stella explains her pain of never experiencing this putrid behaviour before, I wanted to cry and hug her. These girls are raised this way, their mothers being Brisbane ‘socialites’ or so they think, and they live in a bubble of utter delusion, drunk on power they do not have. Women, run for the hills if you meet any of these cockroach girls, which seem to be sprawling from the private school bogan Brisbane area.”

Brook has published a statment apologising for her behaviour on MAFS Australia. She wrote on her Instagram: “What you saw last night was the worst version of myself and unfortunately Alissa and Stella were on the receiving end of that. I want to firstly sincerely apologise to Alissa and Stella for my words and the hurt that I have caused… Bullying should never be condoned and I am extremely embarrassed by the way that I acted.”

The Tab has reached out to Brook for comment.

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Featured image via Channel 4.