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Alissa reveals if she really knew Bec before MAFS Australia, after that ‘dirt’ comment

Here’s their actual connection

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Everyone was shocked during MAFS Australia 2026’s second dinner party when Bec dropped the bombshell that she knew Alissa before the show and had “dirt” on her, but according to Alissa, that’s not really true.

In an interview with Chattr, she said: “She doesn’t know me. We have a few mutual friends. I’d only met Bec briefly once or twice at a mutual friend’s gathering, but we never had a relationship. I didn’t know her from a bar of soap.”

She continued: “Dirt. It’s funny, she thought she had dirt on me, but it wasn’t dirt. It was just mean. It was just her trying to tear me down and just gang up, which is just nasty.” So, it was a bit of an over-exaggeration. As for the “dirt” – that juicy drama is all yet to come.

In the same interview, Alissa said she thinks the other girls want to gang up on her and Stella because they aren’t interested in being part of anyone’s girl gang.

“I feel like, because Stella and I just never participated in the girl gang, like we never wanted to be part of it, because we’re not there to make alliances and be in a girl gang,” she said.

Credit: Channel Nine

“We’re there to find husbands, and I feel like they didn’t like that. We weren’t going to join the girl gang. So we’re just going to stay in our own lanes, and I think that also was a threat to them.”

In the second dinner party, we saw the divide between the girls clearly start to form. Alissa said she’s friends with Rachel and Stella, while Brooke, Gia, Bec, Rebecca and Mel are another group.

“So, me, Rachel and Stella are very close. Rachel’s actually my best friend, she’s gorg. Stella’s also very, very, very close to me, but Rachel is actually my closest friend throughout the season. And obviously, I’m friends with Julia as well,” Alissa said.

“Stella and I called the girls a five-headed dragon; Brooke, Gia, Bec, Rebecca and Mel, and they were all in a group chat together prior to this dinner party, talking about tearing us down.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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