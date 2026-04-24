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mafs australia 2026 gia scott

MAFS Australia’s Gia spills on missing context of why her marriage to Scott suddenly soured

Apparently, Scott was ‘working on a new business launch’?

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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At the start of MAFS Australia 2026, Gia and Scott seemed to be getting along swimmingly. They took every opportunity to remind us what a strong couple they were (and how, er, close they were being). But partway through the show, the vibe between Gia and Scott seems to be a bit different. Why does Gia now seem worried Scott isn’t committed? Why are we no longer hearing how terrific the intimacy is at least 10 times per episode? Gia has shared some missing context about her relationship with Scott during MAFS Australia. It makes more sense now.

After the fifth commitment ceremony of MAFS aired in Australia, Gia dished on the 2Day FM Breakfast radio show. Gia said Scott was getting “a good edit”. She gushed: “Sat there, he’s barely on it. I don’t know why that is.”

Gia believes that Scott is coming across on the TV very differently to how she remembers him. She explained: “When we weren’t filming, I’d be like, ‘Let’s hang out. Let’s do this. Let’s go to dinner!’ And all he wanted to do was work – work on content, working on a new business launch, all this kind of stuff.”

Gia and Scott looking fairly gloomy during Feedback Week(Image via Channel 4)

Gia and Scott looking fairly tense during Feedback Week
(Image via Channel 4)

She accused Scott of not being as “serious” about the relationship at that point on MAFS. “I mean, he’s been on reality TV before. He was boasting about going on another show straight after this. So we know why Scott’s there.

“I was very serious. I have a kid. I wanted someone to be a dad. And he just took me for a ride.”

By the way, Scott appeared on three different reality TV shows in Australia before MAFS. He went on Blind Date in 2018, Holey Moley in 2021, then Million Dollar Island in 2023. To be fair, Gia also dabbled in showbiz before MAFS. She attempted to launch a rap career, wormed her way into Playboy events, and was in one Nicki Minaj music video.

Gia also claimed Scott texted his ex-girlfriend during their honeymoon, but this wasn’t shown on TV. “I’m watching it going, ‘Well, hang on, where was this moment and this moment and this moment and this moment?’ I’m like, ‘What the hell’s going on?’ It’s frustrating.”

Gia, Scott, Stella and Filip at the fifth dinner party

Gia, Scott, Stella and Filip at the fifth dinner party
(Image via Channel 4)

Well, I suppose there are only so many arguments the MAFS producers can cram into each episode?

Funnily enough, Scott has criticised Gia’s intentions for singing up to MAFS as well. He told Mamamia Gia “was just trying to get everything she could for her own platform”. In Scott’s view, Gia was “clearly not here focusing on [the] relationship” and was “all about [her] image”.

Woah, maybe they’re made for each other.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured images via Channel 4.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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