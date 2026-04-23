Scott scathingly calls out Gia’s true intentions on MAFS Australia and he didn’t hold back

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MAFS Australia’s Scott has blasted Gia for not being in the experiment for the right reasons in a scathing interview after the show, as cracks start to show in their on-screen relationship.

The pair quit the experiment during feedback week after Gia was less than happy with Stella and Filip’s anonymous letter, which told her to stop getting involved in other people’s drama in the group chat and take a 10-week bout of celibacy.

Now, Scott has accused Gia of only caring about her image the entire time, claiming she was only on the show for Instagram followers, brand deals and “free clothes” and would calculatingly wait until the cameras stopped rolling to say certain things.

“At the start of the experience, I thought [she was there for the right reasons], but at this point in time, no way,” Scott told Mamamia. “I think it was all a lie, and she’s trying to put on an act to make herself look good, and it was just all about the image… she was just trying to get everything she could for her own platform.”

“She would tell me I wasn’t allowed to take photos of myself. It was very controlling,” he claimed. “You’re clearly not here focusing on your relationship. You’re all about your image.”

Scott said the same thing on Stan’s After The Dinner Party show. They played an unseen clip of Gia saying she was “waiting till the cameras go” to speak to Scott. “Scott, was this what you were copping regularly?” the host asked and he replied: “She wants to be the perfect girl. She just wants to look perfect. It’s all about her image.”

With just a few weeks of the experiment left, it sounds like it’s all going to be downhill for them from here on out.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine