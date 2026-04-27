A month after her tragic death, Mel Schilling’s husband and daughter share emotional update

They have scattered her ashes and are moving across the world

7 hours ago

It has been just over a month since Mel Schilling sadly passed away following a heroic three-year battle with colon cancer, and her husband Gareth has shared an emotional update.

The MAFS expert passed away in London on 24th March “surrounded by love”. In a new Instagram post, Gareth revealed her funeral has already taken place, and he and their daughter Maddie have scattered her ashes at a lighthouse they all loved in Northern Ireland. He also shared a huge life update, revealing the pair are moving across the world to Bali very soon.

“Hey everyone. Thanks so much for all the messages of support over the past month since our girl’s passing, Maddie and I have drawn enormous strength from how so very loved she was and is,” he wrote alongside a photo montage of pictures of Mel.

“We laid Mel to rest on the 9th April. It was a lovely private ceremony for family and close friends which we streamed to Mel’s family in Oz. Maddie announced on the morning of the funeral that she had written a little speech which she delivered beautifully. Every inch her mother’s daughter and I couldn’t be prouder.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mel Schilling (@mel_schilling1)

He continued: “Last weekend we scattered some of Mels ashes at the lighthouse in my hometown of Whitehead, Northern Ireland as was her wish. It’s a special place that really resonated with her, a place where strangers say hello as you pass, and a place we can now come back to to reflect on our incredible 15 years together.”

Gareth revealed that in just a few weeks, they are going to begin their “next chapter” in Bali, as there is no better place to heal. They have already visited the villa where they will be living, and did a blessing ceremony there for Mel with some of their friends.

“The photo of Mel in white is what we chose as her funeral photo. Equal parts glam, warmth and vulnerability which was her all over. Love and light to you all,” he concluded.

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Featured image credit: Instagram