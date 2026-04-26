Man charged for assaulting Lancaster police officer with brick

The Lancaster man arrested for assault of police officer by throwing a brick through the driver’s seat of a police car

2 hours ago

George Jacob, 42, has pleaded guilty to Section 20 wounding, police assault and criminal damage following his assault of a Lancaster police officer in November 2023.

After seizing an electric motorbike that Jacob was in possession of, Jacob became violent before pushing the officer away.

Jacob later returned with a brick and threw it in the driver’s seat window of the police car while the officer was filling out paperwork.

As a result, the officer was hit in the face and admitted into hospital with a severe concussion, two chipped teeth and had to have glass removed out of his face. Thankfully, after recovering quickly, the officer is back policing the streets.

Jacob was arrested and charged by the Crown Prosecution Service with wounding with intent, criminal damage, and assaulting an emergency worker. At a hearing on April 14, he was sentenced to 20 months in prison at Sessions House, Preston Crown Court.

The officer said in his Victim Personal Statement to the court, “I have been a police officer for nearly seven years. I love my job and I’m good at it; but this incident has caused me to re-evaluate my career as a constable.

“I want to help people, protect victims and put those who don’t belong on the streets away, but when my safety is put on the line and my ability to provide for my wife and daughter is jeopardised by such a cowardly act, it has made me feel like it’s no longer worth it.”

He finished his statement with, ““I feel angry towards the defendant that rather than standing in front of me and seeing that I’m not just a Police Officer in uniform, I’m a friend, husband and a father, he spinelessly threw a brick and ran off, failing to face the consequences of his actions.”

Detective Inspector Adie Knowles of Lancaster CID said of the incident, “It is not something to be accepted, it is not ‘just part of the job’. It is a criminal act, and one that will not be tolerated.”

Featured Image via @LancashireCourtNews on Facebook

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