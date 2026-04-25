Things you tell yourself at 2am during revision

During revision season, students stop being rational human beings and start becoming master negotiators. For some, exam season turns them into disciplined early birds. For the rest of us, it turns us into over-caffeinated bats, wide awake at 2am and convinced this is finally when everything will click.

At 2am, your room turns into a study dungeon where chaos feels like a legitimate study method. You stop revising and start bargaining. Every bad decision feels strategic, every distraction feels academic, and every lie you tell yourself sounds reasonable.

‘I still have loads of time’

This is the foundational lie. You are 14 days out from a final when you should be solving past papers, but instead you are in your own little cave trying to cram 20 hours of lectures into one night.

In your head, you are a hero. You have convinced yourself you are Isaac Newton and this is your miracle year. Then you wake up at noon and realise you are not Newton at all. You are more like Mr Bean trying to perform surgery. You have not mastered the module; you have just developed a twitch in your left eye.

‘This one YouTube video will make it click’

The ultimate educational Hail Mary. You are staring at a textbook which may as well have been written in another language, so naturally you head to YouTube. You tell yourself a nine-minute crash course by a man in a headset will somehow replace three months of missed seminars.

It feels like the solution to all your problems, and you genuinely plan on taking notes. Three hours later, you have watched a one-hour video, taken none, and somehow ended up on a documentary about how they make industrial-sized pasta. Because it was technically educational, you count it as locking in.

‘Making a timetable counts as studying’

When the brain finally starts hay-wiring, we turn to graphic design. If you cannot understand the content, you may as well make the schedule for understanding it look beautiful. Our time tables and to-do lists look truly bonita!

You spend an hour colour-coding a revision plan, neatly allotting time for active recall and past paper mastery. It looks incredible. In reality, you are just procrastinating with an Excel spreadsheet. You go to bed feeling accomplished, only to wake up the next night and make a completely new timetable.

‘Tomorrow I’m becoming a new person’

This is the late-night fantasy keeping the whole operation alive. After weeks of bad sleep and somehow still ending up in Hive, you cling to the idea one night of delusion will produce a new and improved version of you by morning.

At 2am, this future self is disciplined, organised, hydrated, and somehow already halfway through the lecture notes. In reality, tomorrow’s version of you will wake up late, scroll TikTok for an hour, and continue the exact same cycle with slightly more guilt.

‘I’ll fix my sleep after exams’

Everyone says this as if post-exam season is a wellness retreat. It never is. You tell yourself the 4am finish is temporary, that June will be the month of eight hours of sleep, early mornings, and a complete reset. In reality, post-exam season is far more likely to mean late nights, nights out, and the exact same broken sleep schedule in a different outfit.

The exams end, but the damage just changes shape.

‘I work better at night anyway’

Do we? Really? After a long day of “studying”, a gallon of coffee, and a diet made entirely of meal deal snacks, we convince ourselves we are the elite athletes of academia.

We tell ourselves the 2am brain is sleek and focused. In reality, you are just sleep-deprived and vibrating from caffeine. You are not producing high-level analysis. You are typing sentences that will make absolutely no sense when you read them back at 10am with a headache and a rising sense of panic.

None of it is true. We do not work better at night, the YouTube video did not save us, and we are definitely not Isaac Newton. We know we are lying, everyone else knows we are lying, and yet we believe every word of it until the sun comes up.

Then the next night, right on schedule, the negotiations begin again.

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