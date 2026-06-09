University of Cumbria lecturer completes 50-mile ultra-marathon in charity fundraiser

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A University of Cumbria senior lecturer completed a 50-mile ultra-marathon last month, to raise money for charity.

Jason Lawlor, who has been a senior lecturer in paramedic practice at the university’s Lancaster campus for two years, finished the Pennine Barrier Ultra 50 marathon in 12 hours and 55 mins.

He described this challenge as being one of the hardest, but most rewarding things he has ever done, explaining: “I took up running about five years ago as way to exercise during the Covid lockdowns and decided to see how far I could take it.

“My time qualified me for a silver medal in the ultra-marathon, which I’m really pleased with.”

The route of the Pennine Barrier Ultra 50 features almost 2600m of ascent and covering both the Yorkshire Three Peaks and Pennine Way running routes.

Jason injured his knee and toe with over 15 miles yet to complete. In spite of this, he continued running to reach the finish line as close as possible to his target time of 12 hours.

Jason added: “My family were absolutely delighted that I completed the race more or less in the planned time. Thankfully they didn’t have to hang around until the evening for me to finish!”

“The toughest part of the challenge was a combination of the training and latter parts of the race.

“It took about seven months to build up the base fitness to complete the challenge – lots of early mornings on the weekend to be able to fit in long and secluded runs. That took a lot of discipline.

“During the race, in the second half, my legs became tired, I picked up a knee and toe sprain, so I had to dig deep to complete it.”

Jason used this opportunity to raise money for suicide prevention charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), who provide resources, information and support for people struggling with mental health issues, and those who know someone that is.

He has raised over £400 in donations towards this cause.

Jason said: “I find the mental health statistics in the UK quite alarming but not surprising. Also, both my wife and I have family and friends who have had their own mental health challenges. So, this was for them.

“CALM take around 28,000 calls a month, a call every 59 seconds. That intervention could be life changing.

“I just wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who’s sponsored me so far.”

Donations towards Jason’s fundraiser can be made here.

If you or someone you know needs CALM’s support, you can ring their helpline on 0800 585858.

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