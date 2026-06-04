It’s finally time: Voting has opened for the first round of Lancaster’s BNOC 2026

Your top 15 candidates have been selected from over 1,300 votes

2 hours ago

Happy June, everyone. After a very long year here at Lancaster Uni, it’s finally time to get the Biggest Name on Campus voting rounds underway.

We received an unprecedented 1,329 votes as of 11.59pm on Tuesday 2nd June, firmly cementing your top 15 as the biggest names on Lancaster’s campus.

It’s time to meet the first five nominees and get voting for them via the Google Form below. The deadline for these votes is Sunday 7th June at 12pm (noon). Only one of these candidates can make it through to the final round so vote wisely.

Yasir Shahbaz

Course: Biomedicine

Year and college: Second year, County College

Fun fact: I almost drowned in 2ft of water

Pavan Bhamidipati

Course: Psychology

Year and college: Third year, County College

Fun fact: I won BNOC at the Sugarhouse Staff Awards last year

Henry Pollard

Course: History

Year and college: Third year, Bowland College

Fun fact: I am a self-taught drummer

Alisdair Coles

Course: English literature

Year and college: First year, Lonsdale College

Fun fact: I am the tallest guy on campus (or at least I’m pretty sure I am)

Emily Kynaston

Course: Law

Year and college: Third year, County College

Fun fact: I will challenge any man to an arm wrestle after a drink

So, there you have it: Your Heat One BNOCs! Make sure to vote below by Sunday 7th June at 12pm. Best of luck to our candidates.

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