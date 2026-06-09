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21-year-old charged with human trafficking after forcing house of girls to film OnlyFans content

Women have detailed the horrifying ordeal

Kieran Galpin | News
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A 21-year-old called Nikita Tyukalo has been charged with trafficking and other crimes after police raided a luxury property he was allegedly using to generate OnlyFans content.

Promising to change the “entire trajectory” of women’s lives, earning them “a substantial amount of money,” Nikita Tyukalo ran an OnlyFans agency in Bellevue, Washington.

Known simply to the neighbours as the “OnlyFans house”, the property became notorious for raging parties that prompted over 100 emergency responses. Neighbours had been reporting disturbances since January, with emergency logs showing that police were called for physical assaults and weapons complaints, DUI offences and reckless driving, and underage drinking and drug use.

Police raided the mansion last week, at which point they confiscated 300 cell phones, 50 laptops, financial documents, cashier’s checks, business records, a whiteboard labelled “Content Plan,” more than 30 sex toys, and numerous luxury vehicles.

According to Fox13, young women told investigators that they were recruited to make adult content with the promise of getting rich. The reality was quite different, with one woman telling police that they endured “physical violence” and abuse. Other accusations included long streaming hours, limited pay, lack of access to accounts created in their names, increasingly explicit content requirements, and lack of access to the funds they’d generated.

One victim told detectives that she was slapped, dragged by her hair, threatened with guns, and regularly humiliated. Another was allegedly handed a loaded gun and told to “do it” when she considered suicide.

According to court documents, Adderall was “constantly pumped into the girls” to keep them filming.

Nikita Tyukalo has been charged with four counts of human trafficking

Following his arrest last week, court documents showed that Nikita Tyukalo was charged with four counts of human trafficking in the second degree. He also recieved charges of money laundering and leading organised crime, with his bail set at $5 million.

Nikita’s Instagram is still up, but he’s been locked out and prevented from contacting anyone involved with the case.

His Insta, which has just over 5k followers, shows the life of luxury he led. Luxury sports cars, bags of money, and designer clothes are prevalent, with his bio sharing that he intends to earn 14 million in profit by the time he is 20.

Nikita’s next court apperence is on Wednesday, June 10, where he will enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.

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Featured image credit: KOMO News/Instagram

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Kieran Galpin | News
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