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‘True horror’: JPMorgan ‘s*x slave’ accuser makes huge new claims in update to lawsuit

‘The story the public thinks it knows is about to change dramatically’

Hayley Soen | News
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The accuser in the ongoing JPMorgan “s*x slave” case has made new claims in an update to the lawsuit. The suit was first filed against Lorna Hajdini, an executive director at JPMorgan Chase’s Leveraged Finance division.

The man, who was unnamed in the initial suit, accused Lorna of using him as a s*x slave and leveraging his job and promotions in return for s*xual favours. He is now said to be pulling the plug on this suit, as he prepares to relaunch what his lawyers are calling a far more damaging case.

As reported in The Sun, this will be a federal lawsuit, and his lawyers have said it will include fresh allegations and “substantial new evidence.” His new legal team has said the original lawsuit failed to capture the full horror of what they claim he endured.

The former lawsuit accused Lorna Hajdini of forcing the man into degrading s*x acts, drugging him, and threatening his career. Now, his legal team have claimed there was much more going on. They have now added claims of racial discrimination, retaliation and interference with family and medical leave.

The team has said the case must now be heard in a federal court, in order to expose the full scale of the alleged misconduct. In a statement, attorney Jon L. Norinsberg said: “The public has been fed a wildly distorted version of this case, manufactured from sensational headlines that bear no resemblance to what actually happened.”

JPMorgan building

via Peter Foley/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

He added: “The full scope of racism, abuse, and retaliation he endured at JPMorgan has not been told. That ends today.” The lawyer said they intend to hold JPMorgan and Ms. Hajdini “fully accountable for the catastrophic harm they caused” and concluded: “The story the public thinks it knows is about to change dramatically. Stay tuned.”

Lorna Hajdini has vehemently rejected the claims against her. She said the initial lawsuit was “false, malicious, and in bad faith.” Additionally, JPMorgan claims it did an internal investigation and found no evidence to support any claims.

“Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,” a spokesperson said. “While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.”

Lorna Hajdini has also hit back with a defamation lawsuit, accusing the campaign of  being “false, malicious and fabricated” claims for personal gain. According to the suit, the initial complaint was “the culmination of a months-long campaign to smear Ms Hajdini in the workplace, to third parties, the press, and now this court with fabricated assertions.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram and Peter Foley/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock. 

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Hayley Soen | News
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