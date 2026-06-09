Don’t stop watching Netflix’s Office Romance at the credits; you’ll miss the best bit

Why is the post-credits scene better than the film??

1 hour ago

Jennifer Lopez’s new film, Office Romance, is currently at number one on the film chart, and while it doesn’t look like there will be a sequel, it does have a funny post-credits scene.

Starring Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein, and Betty Gilpin, Office Romance is – as the tin so plainly states – about an office romance. In this office, run by JLo’s character Jackie, collegue fraternisation is strictly prohibited – until Jackie herself falls for a new handsome lawyer, Daniel, played by Brett.

There are the usual ups and downs of romantic comedies, including a very graphic birth scene, before Jackie and Daniel finally get their happy ending.

Though I wouldn’t say that the film has been a resounding success, earning just 50 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, don’t switch it off immediately as the credits appear. There’s a post-credits scene in Netflix’s Office Romance.

There is a post-credits scene for Office Romance, and it’s cute

At the end of Netflix’s new rom-com, Daniel and Jackie change the company handbook to allow other staff to date each other – as long as they declare it to the company. Soon enough, they discover they aren’t the only AirCruz employees involved with one another.

In the next scene, pretty much every employee declares a relationship with another staff member. The exasperated HR rep sits back as revelations come to light, like Marcus from the mailroom being the father of Sydney’s child.

Other tidbits revealed include Clair and Heather’s romance, Rachel and Peter sleeping together at the Xmas party, Caroline and Gary’s relationship, and Maggie and Henry’s relationship. Also, many (many) people have slept with Dave, who was proper proud of himself.

The final scene sees George the HR rep hiding a naked man behind his door, of course.

Office Romance is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix