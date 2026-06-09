Explained: What’s going on with the annoying Nigel Farage Question Time posts plaguing Twitter

2 hours ago

Right now, Twitter (or X) is full of posts that appear to be Nigel Farage getting into a fight on Question Time. You open the app, and you just can’t avoid them.

Most of the posts saying something really unhelpful such as “What happened?” and attach a picture of Nigel Farage appearing to be in the Question Time studio having a fight with someone. In some of the posts the images show him kicking a man, in others there are police there, and some show him with a bruised face.

Full Fact has claimed there are 100 different variations of the images doing the rounds. It really is a mess, and I need them gone. So what’s going on?

What are all of these Nigel Farage Question Time posts?

The man in the photos with Nigel Farage is Bank of England governor, Andrew Bailey. The pictures are AI generated, and prime minister Kier Starmer has defiantly said tech companies need to take responsibility for the spread of the images.

Underneath the photo posts will be a link, and they appear to lead to a scam – so make sure you’re not clicking on them. Most of the posts are designed to look like a video, so you go to click play but you actually end up following the link.

A spokesman for Kier Starmer said “there is a responsibility for the tech firms and platforms to tackle misinformation and disinformation”. He added these images were “sadly one example” of pictures like this spreading online.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, who features in the Question Time AI images alongside Nigel Farage, has spoken out too. He said the images are linked to investment scams, and are “designed to criminally exploit the public, especially the vulnerable, when they are online”.

In full, he said: “Unfortunately, fake adverts impersonating the Bank of England and other central banks are on the rise. These scams are designed to criminally exploit the public, especially the vulnerable, when they are online. I would urge everyone to stay vigilant and report these scams. That way authorities can better root out digital deception like this and permanently remove the fraudsters responsible for what is a truly online scourge.”

Farage called the videos “bizarre”, and said: “Whilst Andrew Bailey and I have our disagreements, I would never take it that far!”

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