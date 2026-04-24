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What is the Rapture in Unchosen? The chilling belief driving Netflix’s cult series

It’s pretty spooky

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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If your latest binge is Unchosen, you’ll already know it’s not your average thriller. The new cult drama has dropped on Netflix and people are already hooked on its unsettling take on faith, control, and family life inside a deeply restrictive religious group.

Netflix

At the centre of the series is Rosie, a mum trying to hold things together while living under the rules of an intense Christian sect known as The Fellowship of the Divine. Alongside her husband Adam and their daughter Grace, she’s part of a tight-knit community that, on the surface, looks wholesome, until it really doesn’t.

In the first episode, things take a turn pretty quickly. What starts as a cheerful outdoor gathering turns into something much darker when a storm rolls in. While most people just run for cover, Grace reacts very differently. She’s visibly shaken after hearing the storm described as “the Rapture”.

So, what actually is the Rapture?

The Rapture is a belief held by some Christians about a future event where believers are taken up from Earth to meet Jesus. According to this idea, people who have already died as Christians will be resurrected, and those still alive will rise up “into the clouds” to join them.

Netflix

In Unchosen, that imagery is used quite literally. The storm clouds Grace fear signal something apocalyptic and divine.

What’s interesting is that the word “Rapture” doesn’t actually appear in the Bible. Instead, it’s a concept that’s developed over time from various interpretations of scripture.

In the context of the show, the Rapture is a tool of fear. The constant suggestion that the end could come at any moment keeps members in line and reinforces the group’s authority. If you genuinely believe you could be “left behind”, questioning the rules suddenly feels a lot riskier.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

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Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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