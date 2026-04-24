The sad reason Beverley isn’t at live I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 final in London

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The entire I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 cast is set to reunite at the live final in London on Friday night, including Jimmy who was previously reported not to be attending, but Beverley Callard sadly won’t be there.

She was forced to withdraw from the live final on medical grounds as she is undergoing cancer treatment. Beverley left the I’m A Celeb jungle because she was feeling unwell, and was later diagnosed with breast cancer.

In an Instagram video on Thursday night, the Coronation Street actress explained that she was due to fly from her home in Ireland to London for the final and had her flights booked, but was advised not to fly at the last minute by her doctors.

“Yesterday, I should have flown to England to get ready for the I’m A Celeb final, which is tomorrow at 7.30pm. I was so excited and looking forward to it, but on medical advice, I can’t go. So, I’m absolutely gutted,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley Callard (@beverleycallard)

“I was dying to see them all and it would have been brilliant. But I can’t go and yesterday I was [so upset]. The flights were booked and everything but no, they said, it is basically too long a day with flying there and then a very late night [with filming].”

However, she insisted that she will be watching the show from her home, and will be chatting to everyone on Zoom. So, she will still be a part of the live final.

“So I’ve got to make the best of a bad job, but I am resting and I am doing as I am told. Thanks to everybody,” the actress continued.

In the caption, Beverley said she is “absolutely gutted”. She wrote: “A last minute change of plans… Absolutely gutted but I know it’s for the best. Resting up and getting well is more important at the moment.”

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Featured image credit: ITV