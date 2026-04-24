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Peter Capaldi reveals he turned down Celebrity Traitors gig

The Glaswegian actor declined to appear on the upcoming series of the hit BBC programme due to its “level of exposure”

Anna Williamson | News
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Peter Capaldi has revealed that he turned down a role on the upcoming series of The Celebrity Traitors.

Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the Doctor Who star disclosed that although the BBC approached him to take part in the hit programme, he declined their offer as it would bring an unwanted “level of exposure”.

He said: “Because I think there’s a level of fame that… I think it propels you into the public eye, at a level of exposure that I don’t really want”.

During the interview, the actor went on to discuss his music career and relationship with fame.

He explained: “It’s like doing my music things – it’s very difficult for people in that business to understand that you want to keep it small.

Capaldi added that he has felt pressure in the industry to pursue a wider audience.

“People keep saying to me, why don’t you do a bigger tour, or why don’t you do a bigger release. Or why don’t you promote it more?

“I’m not doing it to be famous.”

Capaldi’s fame skyrocketed when he was cast as the Twelfth Doctor on Doctor Who, a role he played from 2013 to 2017. Reflecting on this period, the actor expressed that he had “little regret” about his decision to leave the show.

He added: “It’s great fun being Doctor Who, but the pressure of it’s quite intense.

“You’re sort of on all the time and you don’t want to disappoint anyone, because even though I’m not Doctor Who, if people are meeting me they’d rather meet the version of me that is Doctor Who.

“I thought you can’t be miserable if you’re Doctor Who… you would disappoint people, so I have to become cheerful all the time.”

via BBC

The first series of The Celebrity Traitors was a huge success for the BBC, airing last autumn to an average audience of 14.9 million viewers. The show featured a star-studded line-up including singer Paloma Faith, actor Stephen Fry, and comedian Alan Carr.

The cast of the next series is expected to be revealed shortly, with comedian James Acaster, footballer Peter Crouch and soap star Danny Dyer among those rumoured to be taking part.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Glasgow Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Gage Skidmore

Anna Williamson | News
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Add as preferred source on Google
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