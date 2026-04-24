Calling all writers: The Bristol Tab is recruiting editors for its 2026/27 team

There’s loads going on across Bristol’s universities from campus updates to Varsity drama – so there’ll be no shortage of stories to cover. Whether you fancy rolling news, getting creative with Canva and socials, or writing fun pieces (like matching study spots to your go to Pret order), there’s a role with your name on it. No experience needed! We’re open to students of all years and courses. As long as you’re studying at a Bristol university or UWE, you can apply. And if more than one role catches your eye, go for it.

With most of our editorial team graduating this year – every position is up for grabs. Here’s a breakdown of the different roles: Editor-in-Chief, News Editor, Features Editor, Social Media Editor and TikTok Editor.

Already convinced? Apply using this form.

The deadline for applications is 23:59 Friday 1st May, with successful applicants to be informed the following week.

Editor-in-Chief

As Editor-in-Chief, you’ll be leading The Bristol Tab and shaping everything we publish — from breaking news to student features.

On a day-to-day basis, you’ll work closely with section editors to keep on top of stories across Bristol, making sure we’re quick to cover what matters while still putting out fun, engaging content. You’ll also run weekly meetings, support writers, and help edit articles so the whole team is producing their best work.

This role suits someone who’s genuinely enthusiastic about journalism, organised under pressure, and enjoys collaborating with others. Strong communication skills and a proactive attitude are key – you’ll be setting the tone for the entire team.

As Editor in Chief, you’ll be writing stories like these:

News Editor

You’ll play a key role in making sure The Bristol Tab is always on top of the biggest and most interesting stories happening across the city’s student scene.

This is a fast-paced role where stories can change quickly, so you’ll need to think on your feet and jump on news as it breaks. Having a strong instinct for what makes a good story is essential. You’ll also be reaching out to students, societies, and university teams for comment, as well as checking facts and backing up what you publish with solid sources.

We’re looking for someone who’s keen to get the scoop first, stays plugged into what’s going on around Bristol, and isn’t afraid to cover everything from campus controversies to major uni updates. You’ll also work closely with the Editor-in-Chief on weekly content and help edit articles.

You’ll be working on stories just like these:

Features Editor

As Features Editor, you’ll be in charge of all the fun, silly, and niche content The Bristol Tab is known for.

You’ll cover every corner of student life – from opinions and nightlife to fashion, food, and whatever’s currently blowing up on campus. There’s loads of creative freedom in this role, so we’re looking for someone with a strong voice, a good sense of humour, and a feel for what Bristol students actually care about.

You’ll be writing and editing everything from hot takes and student guides to quizzes and lighthearted commentary on uni life. Think rating outfits on campus, debating the best nights out, or putting together the ultimate Bristol student bucket list.

Alongside this, you’ll help the Editor-in-Chief with weekly editing, pitching ideas, commissioning articles, and supporting writers to bring their ideas to life