Calling all writers: The Bristol Tab is recruiting editors for its 2026/27 team
Applications close at 11:59pm on Friday 1st May
With most of our editorial team graduating this year – every position is up for grabs. Here’s a breakdown of the different roles: Editor-in-Chief, News Editor, Features Editor, Social Media Editor and TikTok Editor.
Already convinced? Apply using this form.
The deadline for applications is 23:59 Friday 1st May, with successful applicants to be informed the following week.
Editor-in-Chief
As Editor-in-Chief, you’ll be leading The Bristol Tab and shaping everything we publish — from breaking news to student features.
On a day-to-day basis, you’ll work closely with section editors to keep on top of stories across Bristol, making sure we’re quick to cover what matters while still putting out fun, engaging content. You’ll also run weekly meetings, support writers, and help edit articles so the whole team is producing their best work.
This role suits someone who’s genuinely enthusiastic about journalism, organised under pressure, and enjoys collaborating with others. Strong communication skills and a proactive attitude are key – you’ll be setting the tone for the entire team.
As Editor in Chief, you’ll be writing stories like these:
- Zack Polanski visits Bristol on his mission to ‘make hope normal again’
- MP Carla Denyer condemns Home Office for failing to help Palestinian students reach Bristol Uni
- Anti-migrant protesters met by counter protesters in Bristol city centre
News Editor
You’ll play a key role in making sure The Bristol Tab is always on top of the biggest and most interesting stories happening across the city’s student scene.
This is a fast-paced role where stories can change quickly, so you’ll need to think on your feet and jump on news as it breaks. Having a strong instinct for what makes a good story is essential. You’ll also be reaching out to students, societies, and university teams for comment, as well as checking facts and backing up what you publish with solid sources.
We’re looking for someone who’s keen to get the scoop first, stays plugged into what’s going on around Bristol, and isn’t afraid to cover everything from campus controversies to major uni updates. You’ll also work closely with the Editor-in-Chief on weekly content and help edit articles.
You’ll be working on stories just like these:
- Your voice matters: Voting is now open for the Bristol Students’ Union elections
- Clifton Suspension Bridge suitcase killer found guilty of double murder
- The one night a year Bristol medics swap scrubs for fake tan and little else
Features Editor
As Features Editor, you’ll be in charge of all the fun, silly, and niche content The Bristol Tab is known for.
You’ll cover every corner of student life – from opinions and nightlife to fashion, food, and whatever’s currently blowing up on campus. There’s loads of creative freedom in this role, so we’re looking for someone with a strong voice, a good sense of humour, and a feel for what Bristol students actually care about.
You’ll be writing and editing everything from hot takes and student guides to quizzes and lighthearted commentary on uni life. Think rating outfits on campus, debating the best nights out, or putting together the ultimate Bristol student bucket list.
Alongside this, you’ll help the Editor-in-Chief with weekly editing, pitching ideas, commissioning articles, and supporting writers to bring their ideas to life
You’ll be working on stories just like these:
- Why Bristol’s protest culture is something to be proud of
- A field guide to the Bristol student species you’ll find in the ASS
- We ranked the most brutal places in Bristol to get dumped
Social Media Editor
As Social Media Editor, you’ll take the lead on our Instagram (which has over 15,000 followers) shaping the voice, look, and overall vibe of The Bristol Tab online.
If you’ve got a knack for making memes that actually land with Bristol students, enjoy spotting trends before everyone else, or just spend far too much time scrolling anyway, this role is probably for you.
You’ll be expected to stay on top of what’s trending and keep our page fresh and engaging. That means running regular features, promoting articles, posting daily story content, and coming up with new ideas that make The Bristol Tab instantly recognisable. From memes and student moments to interactive content and giveaways, you’ll be in charge of keeping our audience hooked and growing.
A strong social media presence is what keeps The Bristol Tab relevant across campus, so we’re looking for someone who really understands how platforms work and wants hands-on experience building a brand. It’s a great opportunity to develop skills that genuinely stand out on your CV.
You’ll be creating content just like this:
View this post on Instagram
And this:
View this post on Instagram
TikTok Editor
We’re looking for someone to take charge of The Bristol Tab’s TikTok and help grow our presence even further.
This role is all about turning trends into content Bristol students actually relate to — whether that’s jumping on viral audios, creating original skits, or filming voxpops with students around campus or on nights out. You’ll need to be confident approaching people, bringing energy to videos, and coming up with ideas that feel fresh and shareable.
A good understanding of video editing is important, as you’ll be putting together content that’s polished, fast-paced, and tailored to TikTok.
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If you think you’ve got what it takes and want to apply for any of our roles, please fill out the Google form below: Good luck!
If you do have any questions, pop us a message on Instagram.