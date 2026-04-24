The Tab

Calling all writers: The Bristol Tab is recruiting editors for its 2026/27 team

Applications close at 11:59pm on Friday 1st May

Ailsa Marshall | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
Are you an aspiring journalist? Or just someone who loves a bit of student gossip and staying in the loop? The Bristol Tab is looking for a new team to join us for the 2026/27 academic year.

There’s loads going on across Bristol’s universities  from campus updates to Varsity drama – so there’ll be no shortage of stories to cover.

Whether you fancy rolling news, getting creative with Canva and socials, or writing fun pieces (like matching study spots to your go to Pret order), there’s a role with your name on it.

No experience needed! We’re open to students of all years and courses. As long as you’re studying at a Bristol university or UWE, you can apply. And if more than one role catches your eye, go for it.

With most of our editorial team graduating this year – every position is up for grabs. Here’s a breakdown of the different roles: Editor-in-Chief, News Editor, Features Editor, Social Media Editor and TikTok Editor.

Already convinced? Apply using this form.

The deadline for applications is 23:59 Friday 1st May, with successful applicants to be informed the following week.

Editor-in-Chief

As Editor-in-Chief, you’ll be leading The Bristol Tab and shaping everything we publish — from breaking news to student features.

On a day-to-day basis, you’ll work closely with section editors to keep on top of stories across Bristol, making sure we’re quick to cover what matters while still putting out fun, engaging content. You’ll also run weekly meetings, support writers, and help edit articles so the whole team is producing their best work.

This role suits someone who’s genuinely enthusiastic about journalism, organised under pressure, and enjoys collaborating with others. Strong communication skills and a proactive attitude are key – you’ll be setting the tone for the entire team.

As Editor in Chief, you’ll be writing stories like these:

News Editor

You’ll play a key role in making sure The Bristol Tab is always on top of the biggest and most interesting stories happening across the city’s student scene.

This is a fast-paced role where stories can change quickly, so you’ll need to think on your feet and jump on news as it breaks. Having a strong instinct for what makes a good story is essential. You’ll also be reaching out to students, societies, and university teams for comment, as well as checking facts and backing up what you publish with solid sources.

We’re looking for someone who’s keen to get the scoop first, stays plugged into what’s going on around Bristol, and isn’t afraid to cover everything from campus controversies to major uni updates. You’ll also work closely with the Editor-in-Chief on weekly content and help edit articles.

You’ll be working on stories just like these:

Features Editor

As Features Editor, you’ll be in charge of all the fun, silly, and niche content The Bristol Tab is known for.

You’ll cover every corner of student life – from opinions and nightlife to fashion, food, and whatever’s currently blowing up on campus. There’s loads of creative freedom in this role, so we’re looking for someone with a strong voice, a good sense of humour, and a feel for what Bristol students actually care about.

You’ll be writing and editing everything from hot takes and student guides to quizzes and lighthearted commentary on uni life. Think rating outfits on campus, debating the best nights out, or putting together the ultimate Bristol student bucket list.

Alongside this, you’ll help the Editor-in-Chief with weekly editing, pitching ideas, commissioning articles, and supporting writers to bring their ideas to life

You’ll be working on stories just like these:

Social Media Editor

As Social Media Editor, you’ll take the lead on our Instagram (which has over 15,000 followers) shaping the voice, look, and overall vibe of The Bristol Tab online.

If you’ve got a knack for making memes that actually land with Bristol students, enjoy spotting trends before everyone else, or just spend far too much time scrolling anyway, this role is probably for you.

You’ll be expected to stay on top of what’s trending and keep our page fresh and engaging. That means running regular features, promoting articles, posting daily story content, and coming up with new ideas that make The Bristol Tab instantly recognisable. From memes and student moments to interactive content and giveaways, you’ll be in charge of keeping our audience hooked and growing.

A strong social media presence is what keeps The Bristol Tab relevant across campus, so we’re looking for someone who really understands how platforms work and wants hands-on experience building a brand. It’s a great opportunity to develop skills that genuinely stand out on your CV.

You’ll be creating content just like this:

And this:

TikTok Editor

We’re looking for someone to take charge of The Bristol Tab’s TikTok and help grow our presence even further.

This role is all about turning trends into content Bristol students actually relate to — whether that’s jumping on viral audios, creating original skits, or filming voxpops with students around campus or on nights out. You’ll need to be confident approaching people, bringing energy to videos, and coming up with ideas that feel fresh and shareable.

A good understanding of video editing is important, as you’ll be putting together content that’s polished, fast-paced, and tailored to TikTok.

@thebristoltab

Winter Fashion Trend Predictions with The Bristol Tab! #thebristoltab #unifashion #winterfashion #wintertrends

♬ Tonight – PinkPantheress

@thebristoltab

commitment level 100 #bristol #bristoluni #uniofbristol #students #library

♬ SUBWAY SURFERS (Main Theme) – Subway Surfers

 

If you think you’ve got what it takes and want to apply for any of our roles, please fill out the Google form below: Good luck!

If you do have any questions, pop us a message on Instagram.

Ailsa Marshall | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

‘It’s disgusting’: 84 per cent of students say protest monitoring damages trust in Bristol Uni

‘Bright, kind, gentle’: Tributes paid to UWE student Jamie Collins after murder by housemate

UWE releases statement after student charged over murder of fellow student in Bristol

Latest

Palestinian student criticises Royal Holloway after student gets payout over headscarf comment

Jessica Owen

‘I trusted this institution with my dignity and this institution failed me’

Victorian voices analysed in new Lancaster University research on northern accent development

Charlotte Hutchinson

The study has been undertaken by researchers at Lancaster University and Leiden University to understand how Lancastrian and Cumbrian accents have developed

I got in trouble for using the wrong ketchup at Cambridge University

Alexander Newman

Ariana Lee shared the shocking reaction to her mistake at the fellows’ table

Here’s which Roses event you should watch to based on your Lancaster Uni college

Martha Munro

Don’t get too offended – at least you’re not from York

Lancaster social secs: Here’s seven socials ideas for third term

Grace Chesworth

Everyone knows the best socials have a theme, so here are some of our favourites

Cambridge Uni colleges not informed about investigation into professor’s sexual misconduct

Mischa Denney-Richards

Simon Goldhill, 69, was able to continue teaching despite claim he gave student an unwanted kiss

Here’s the problem with Spider-Man villains explained, after that viral Batman tweet

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’ve never actually thought about this

Calling all writers: The Bristol Tab is recruiting editors for its 2026/27 team

Ailsa Marshall

Applications close at 11:59pm on Friday 1st May

Here are five things Lancs students will do instead of studying

Amy Laird

Is your go-to procrastination practice on this list?

Director reveals why Euphoria feels so disjointed right now, and it makes complete sense

Hebe Hancock

I can’t keep up

KCL student had baked beans threatened to be thrown on her after starting free speech society

Maria Kedzior

Lottie Tredgett claims she only avoided the threat after a last minute room change

different answers sum calculator 

Why do you get two different answers for this sum on your calculator? My mind is blown

Hayley Soen

I need to resit maths

Here’s what that ‘Years Later’ trend on Facebook with the three emojis actually means

Ellissa Bain

It’s everywhere right now

‘I wake up teary’: Glasgow student’s rare mood disorder took eight years to diagnose

Anna Williamson

‘It’s like a switch is flipped overnight’

mafs australia 2026 rachel sad girl edit

Rachel reckons she got the ‘sad girl edit’, and this changes how I watch MAFS Australia

Claudia Cox

She looks like she was ‘begging for this man consistently’

It’s been chaotic so far, but this potential Euphoria plot line could actually ruin the show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Sam Levinson, please don’t

Bonnie Blue

‘Dense high definition ridges’: Bonnie Blue has launched a s*x toy, and the reviews are traumatic

Kieran Galpin

Anyone got a birthday coming up??

Peter Capaldi reveals he turned down Celebrity Traitors gig

Anna Williamson

The Glaswegian actor declined to appear on the upcoming series of the hit BBC programme due to its “level of exposure”

Chloe Cherry slams Euphoria’s wild OnlyFans plot as ‘crazy as f**k’ in blunt new interview

Hebe Hancock

‘That’s where we’re at in society?’

I have a first-class degree from a London uni, but I’ve still had 500 job rejections

Mark Krukov

The 21-year-old declares ‘the system is broken’