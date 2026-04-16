Tributes paid to UWE student Jamie Collins after his death

Jamie Collins, who was studying engineering and robotics, had been living in a house share in Filton during his time at university. Originally from South Wales, he had been due to return home to Swansea in just a few weeks.

In a statement, his family described Jamie as “a bright, kind, gentle and unassuming young man with his whole life ahead of him.”

They said: “Words cannot describe how we are feeling as a family right now.”

“He was looking forward to finishing his uni journey and planning to come home to us in Swansea in just a few weeks’ time.

“We know he was heading for a hugely successful future following his engineering and robotics degree.”

The family also thanked those who have offered support in recent days, adding that the response from friends and the wider community has been “completely overwhelming.”

“We are continuing to work with and be supported by Avon & Somerset Police at this excruciating time,” they said.

“The outpouring of love and support from Jamie’s friends and ours has been completely overwhelming and we would like to thank everyone for their kind messages while we continue to grieve privately.”

Jamie was found fatally injured at the bottom of a garden at Cleve Road in Filton last Thursday morning. A post-mortem examination concluded that he had died from ‘multiple stab wounds’.

Zack Coughlan, A 23-year-old man, of Filton, has been charged with Jamie’s murder and has been remanded in custody ahead of a future court hearing.

Jamie’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes, with many remembering him as a kind and promising young man whose life was cut tragically short.

UWE also released a statement, where a spokesperson said the university was “deeply shocked by the news of our student Jamie’s death in such distressing circumstances” and that its “thoughts are with Jamie’s family at this extremely sad time.”