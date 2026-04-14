UWE student charged with housemate’s murder after body found in garden

21-year-old Jamie Collins was also a student at the University of West England

5 hours ago

A UWE student has been charged with murdering his housemate after a body was found in a garden.

23-year-old Zack Coughlan was arrested on Sunday 12th April, and has since been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Jamie Collins. Police confirmed that both men were students at the University of the West of England.

Emergency services were called to the rear of a shared property on Cleve Road in Filton, Bristol, during the early hours of Thursday, 9th April.

Coughlan has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (14th April).

Mr Collins’s family have been informed of his death by Avon and Somerset Police and are being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesperson for the University of the West of England said: “The university is deeply shocked by the news of our student Jamie’s death in such distressing circumstances.

‘”Our thoughts are with Jamie’s family at this extremely sad time.

“As well as studying robotics, Jamie was also an active member of student societies at UWE Bristol.

“The university will support students who studied with Jamie and staff directly affected by his death. We have been liaising closely with the police to support their investigation.”

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy Edgeworth from the Major Crime Investigation Team said the Crown Prosecution Service had authorised the charge. She noted that while formal identification has not yet been completed, Jamie Collins’ name is being released with his family’s consent as it will be part of the court proceedings and public record.

She added that police thoughts are with Jamie’s family during this difficult time, and that specially trained officers are providing ongoing support and updates.

DCI Edgeworth also acknowledged the shock and sadness felt by those who knew Jamie. She said neighbourhood officers have been conducting high-visibility patrols in the area and are working with university staff to ensure support is available.

Further enquiries are expected to continue in the Cleve Road area over the coming days, with police expressing their gratitude to local residents for their patience and cooperation.

You can contact the University of Bristol Student Wellbeing Service or UWE Bristol Wellbeing Service for confidential support and guidance. You can also reach out to Bristol SU Nightline for listening support during the evening and night-time hours.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via SWNS