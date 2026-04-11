Murder investigation launched in Bristol

1 hour ago

A murder investigation has been launched in Bristol after a man in his 20s was found fatally wounded in the early hours of Thursday morning. Officers found his body in a garden nearby Cleve Road, Filton. A forensic van and a number of police vehicles were found at the scene on Thursday morning.

Avon & Somerset police confirmed that the man most likely passed several hours before he was found. They have not yet formally identified him, but the victim’s next of kin have been informed. Police are appealing for CCTV and dash camera footage or any witness accounts for coverage around Gloucester Road North, North Way, College Way and Cleve Road between Wednesday 3pm and Thursday 3am.

Superintendent Karen Corrigan of Avon and Somerset police told Bristol 24/7: “The family of the deceased have been informed of the incident, and we cannot even begin to describe the anguish they are feeling, and we shall ensure they continue to receive support by our specially trained officers at what will be an incredibly traumatic time.”

A criminal investigation into what we are treating as a murder is in its early stages but will continue at pace to establish the facts of this case.”

We know this incident will come as a shock to the community, as well as to those who knew the victim, and we understand a number of people may have been in the area at the time of the incident. We would appeal to them to contact us as soon as possible with any information they may have, no matter how small or trivial it may seem.”

In a statement, Avon and Somerset police said: ‘Emergency services were called to a sudden death at an address in Cleve Road, Filton, in South Gloucestershire, overnight.Officers attended the address where a critically injured man was found, and tragically, he could not be saved. At this time, we are treating the circumstances around the death as suspicious.”

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with relevant information to contact 101, quoting crime reference number 5226096397.

All images via SWNS