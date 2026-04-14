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Man arrested following Bristol murder investigation

A man has been arrested after a body was discovered in Filton on Thursday

Katy Bright | News
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On the morning of Saturday 12th April a man was arrested on suspicion of murder following an ongoing investigation after a man was found dead in a garden in Filton.

On the early hours of Thursday 9th April, police were called to a property in Filton after a man in his 20s had been found in a critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the scene, believed to have died hours earlier on the Wednesday.

Via SWNS

A post-mortem examination was conducted the following day, revealing the victim died after receiving a ‘number of stab wounds’.

On Saturday 12th April, a man was arrested on the suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy Edgeworth of the Major Crime Investigation Team told Avon and Somerset Police: ‘The victim’s family are aware of the arrest and our thoughts are with them following their devastating loss. Specially-trained officers are continuing to provide them with support and updates on our ongoing investigation.’

Detectives are continuing to carry out enquiries around the Cleve Road area, and are still pleading for any information regarding the case to be brought forward. Anyone with information which could assist their findings is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 5226096397.

DCI Edgeworth added: ‘A huge amo

Via SWNS

DCI Edgeworth added: ‘A huge amount of work has been carried out by the investigation team and specialist officers in recent days. This includes reviewing many hours of CCTV footage, carrying out forensic enquiries at the scene, conducting detailed searches of the local area and speaking to potential witnesses.’

‘This has led to an arrest being made and the man remains in custody where he will be questioned under caution.’

‘Out of respect to his family, we would ask people not to speculate on the man’s identity, or the wider circumstances around his death. They are continuing to privately grieve at this time, and we would ask that their privacy is respected.’

This is an ongoing investigation.

Katy Bright | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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