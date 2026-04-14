UWE releases statement after student charged over murder of fellow student in Bristol

23-year-old Zack Coughlan appeared in court today over the death of Jamie Collins

4 hours ago

The University of the West of England has released a statement following the death of a student in Filton, describing the situation as “deeply shocking”.

UWE confirmed that 21-year-old Jamie Collins, who died on April 9th after being found critically injured at a property on Cleve Road, was one of its students.

23-year-old Zack Coughlon, a fellow UWE student, was arrested on Sunday 12th April, and has since been charged with his murder.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (April 14th).

In a statement, a spokesperson said the university was “deeply shocked by the news of our student Jamie’s death in such distressing circumstances” and that its “thoughts are with Jamie’s family at this extremely sad time.”

Jamie was studying robotics and was also actively involved in student societies during his time at UWE Bristol.

The university emphasised that support is being made available to both students and staff impacted by the incident, adding that it has been working closely with police as the investigation continues.

The statement also highlighted the university’s commitment to student wellbeing, noting that those who studied with Jamie or knew him can access dedicated support services during this time.

It read: “The university is deeply shocked by the news of our student Jamie’s death in such distressing circumstances.

‘”Our thoughts are with Jamie’s family at this extremely sad time.

“As well as studying robotics, Jamie was also an active member of student societies at UWE Bristol.

“The university will support students who studied with Jamie and staff directly affected by his death. We have been liaising closely with the police to support their investigation.”

Police say they continue to carry out enquiries in the Cleve Road area, while neighbourhood officers remain present in the community. Meanwhile, the university says its focus remains on supporting those affected by what it described as an “extremely distressing” situation.

You can contact the University of Bristol Student Wellbeing Service or UWE Bristol Wellbeing Service for confidential support and guidance. You can also reach out to Bristol SU Nightline for listening support during the evening and night-time hours.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via SWNS and YouTube