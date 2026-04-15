Swansea pub pays tribute to UWE student killed by housemate in Bristol stabbing

Jamie Collins worked at the pub in Gower before moving to Bristol for university

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Staff at a Swansea pub have paid tribute to a former colleague after a 21-year-old student was killed in an alleged murder near Bristol.

Jamie Collins, a robotics student at the University of the West of England (UWE Bristol), was found with multiple stab wounds at his home in Filton, where he lived with housemates.

23-year-old Zack Coughlan, a fellow student who lived at the address, has since been charged with his murder after being arrested on Sunday (April 12th).

Emergency services were called to the property on Cleve Road in the early hours of Thursday, 9th April, after Jamie was discovered in the back garden. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has since been charged with murder and appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday.

The Crofty Inn in Gower, where Jamie worked last year before moving to Bristol, described his death as a “devastating shock”. In a tribute shared by the pub, staff remembered him as a “kind soul” and a “hard worker” who quickly became part of the team.

They said: “Jamie worked with us last year before moving to Bristol. He had a kind soul, was a hard worker, and quickly won over the hearts of staff and locals, instantly becoming part of the Crofty family.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him during this incredibly difficult time. With the severity of the incident, it’s been a devastating shock to everyone.

“We kindly ask for your patience and understanding with our staff over the coming weeks as we support one another and come to terms with this tragic loss.”

A spokesperson for UWE Bristol said the university was “deeply shocked” by Jamie’s death, adding that support is being offered to students and staff affected.

They said: “Our thoughts are with Jamie’s family at this extremely sad time. As well as studying robotics, Jamie was an active member of student societies at UWE Bristol.

“We are supporting those who studied with Jamie and staff directly affected, and we are liaising closely with police as their investigation continues.”

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy Edgeworth of Avon and Somerset Police said specially trained officers are supporting Jamie’s family.

She added: “We would politely ask people to respect their privacy. Those who knew Jamie will be understandably shocked and saddened by what has happened.”

Police have increased patrols in the area and are working with the university to ensure support is in place for students.

You can contact the University of Bristol Student Wellbeing Service or UWE Bristol Wellbeing Service for confidential support and guidance. You can also reach out to Bristol SU Nightline for listening support during the evening and night-time hours.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Google Maps and SWNS