Here are five things Lancs students will do instead of studying

3 hours ago

With end-of-year exams rapidly approaching, many of you will have heaps of revision to get through.

Nevertheless, procrastination shall prevail, as it always does.

So, in the spirit of exam season, here’s a list of things that every Lancs student will do, instead of studying for their exams.

1. Talk to their flatmates in the kitchen

When Helen Keller said, “Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much”, we think she had a Lancs student kitchen in mind. There is no community like the kitchen community.

We have all found ourselves nipping downstairs for a glass of water, then, three hours later, we are still standing with our flatmates debating the utterly random topics.

Although this is an extremely important side-quest, we fear it ranks second when compared to the importance of the end-of-year revision.

2. Go to Coastal

You declare that you cannot recite one more flashcard in your room, thus prompting a change of scenery. On your way to the library, you spot Coastal.

It calls you, drawing you in like a Siren in water (we’ve all been there). You then decide that Coastal could be your revision spot, a calming atmosphere with a hot chocolate at your side.

It is once you take your seat that you are doomed, as we are all innately nosey creatures. People-watching takes over, and revision is abandoned.

3. Go to Sugar

You have your plan laid out for your Wednesday evening of revision: stay in, lock in. Oh, did we mention the part where the goal is to stay in?

You need to fuel your night of study, so you enter the kitchen to conjure up something edible, then it all goes downhill. Of course, your housemate is sitting there, waiting for you; now, picture said housemate in a Bond villain-Esque chair (white cat on the lap is optional). They give you that knowing smirk and ask: ‘Coming out tonight?’

It only takes that one question to destroy your night of locking in. Six hours later, you find yourself in Sugar, no flashcards in hand and no mind maps to be seen.

4. Search Moodle

Midway through your revision session, you realise you have a question and the answers can be found on a document you read three weeks ago, somewhere on Moodle.

Now that the expedition begins to find said document, and after an hour of rifling through Moodle pages and downloading random PDFs, you finally find the golden document. Having burnt yourself out in your frantic search, you decide to resign for the night and catch up on your watchlist. In conclusion, Moodle is a dangerous maze, one that not many find their way out of (stay safe, stay away from Moodle).

5. Write Tab articles

This article speaks for itself.

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