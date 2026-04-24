The Tab

Here are five things Lancs students will do instead of studying

Is your go-to procrastination practice on this list?

Amy Laird | Guides, News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

With end-of-year exams rapidly approaching, many of you will have heaps of revision to get through.

Nevertheless, procrastination shall prevail, as it always does.

So, in the spirit of exam season, here’s a list of things that every Lancs student will do, instead of studying for their exams.

1. Talk to their flatmates in the kitchen

When Helen Keller said, “Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much”, we think she had a Lancs student kitchen in mind. There is no community like the kitchen community.

We have all found ourselves nipping downstairs for a glass of water, then, three hours later, we are still standing with our flatmates debating the utterly random topics.

Although this is an extremely important side-quest, we fear it ranks second when compared to the importance of the end-of-year revision.

2. Go to Coastal

You declare that you cannot recite one more flashcard in your room, thus prompting a change of scenery. On your way to the library, you spot Coastal.

It calls you, drawing you in like a Siren in water (we’ve all been there). You then decide that Coastal could be your revision spot, a calming atmosphere with a hot chocolate at your side.

It is once you take your seat that you are doomed, as we are all innately nosey creatures. People-watching takes over, and revision is abandoned.

3. Go to Sugar

You have your plan laid out for your Wednesday evening of revision: stay in, lock in. Oh, did we mention the part where the goal is to stay in?

You need to fuel your night of study, so you enter the kitchen to conjure up something edible, then it all goes downhill. Of course, your housemate is sitting there, waiting for you; now, picture said housemate in a Bond villain-Esque chair (white cat on the lap is optional). They give you that knowing smirk and ask: ‘Coming out tonight?’

It only takes that one question to destroy your night of locking in. Six hours later, you find yourself in Sugar, no flashcards in hand and no mind maps to be seen.

4. Search Moodle

Midway through your revision session, you realise you have a question and the answers can be found on a document you read three weeks ago, somewhere on Moodle.

Now that the expedition begins to find said document, and after an hour of rifling through Moodle pages and downloading random PDFs, you finally find the golden document. Having burnt yourself out in your frantic search, you decide to resign for the night and catch up on your watchlist. In conclusion, Moodle is a dangerous maze, one that not many find their way out of (stay safe, stay away from Moodle).

5. Write Tab articles

This article speaks for itself.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Amy Laird | Guides, News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Here are the best day trips to take from Lancaster

‘How many times can I reheat rice?’: Seven texts every Lancs student has sent their parents

The classic novel you should read based on your go-to Lancaster University study spot

Latest

Palestinian student criticises Royal Holloway after student gets payout over headscarf comment

Jessica Owen

‘I trusted this institution with my dignity and this institution failed me’

Victorian voices analysed in new Lancaster University research on northern accent development

Charlotte Hutchinson

The study has been undertaken by researchers at Lancaster University and Leiden University to understand how Lancastrian and Cumbrian accents have developed

I got in trouble for using the wrong ketchup at Cambridge University

Alexander Newman

Ariana Lee shared the shocking reaction to her mistake at the fellows’ table

Here’s which Roses event you should watch to based on your Lancaster Uni college

Martha Munro

Don’t get too offended – at least you’re not from York

Lancaster social secs: Here’s seven socials ideas for third term

Grace Chesworth

Everyone knows the best socials have a theme, so here are some of our favourites

Cambridge Uni colleges not informed about investigation into professor’s sexual misconduct

Mischa Denney-Richards

Simon Goldhill, 69, was able to continue teaching despite claim he gave student an unwanted kiss

Here’s the problem with Spider-Man villains explained, after that viral Batman tweet

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’ve never actually thought about this

Calling all writers: The Bristol Tab is recruiting editors for its 2026/27 team

Ailsa Marshall

Applications close at 11:59pm on Friday 1st May

Here are five things Lancs students will do instead of studying

Amy Laird

Is your go-to procrastination practice on this list?

Director reveals why Euphoria feels so disjointed right now, and it makes complete sense

Hebe Hancock

I can’t keep up

KCL student had baked beans threatened to be thrown on her after starting free speech society

Maria Kedzior

Lottie Tredgett claims she only avoided the threat after a last minute room change

different answers sum calculator 

Why do you get two different answers for this sum on your calculator? My mind is blown

Hayley Soen

I need to resit maths

Here’s what that ‘Years Later’ trend on Facebook with the three emojis actually means

Ellissa Bain

It’s everywhere right now

‘I wake up teary’: Glasgow student’s rare mood disorder took eight years to diagnose

Anna Williamson

‘It’s like a switch is flipped overnight’

mafs australia 2026 rachel sad girl edit

Rachel reckons she got the ‘sad girl edit’, and this changes how I watch MAFS Australia

Claudia Cox

She looks like she was ‘begging for this man consistently’

It’s been chaotic so far, but this potential Euphoria plot line could actually ruin the show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Sam Levinson, please don’t

Bonnie Blue

‘Dense high definition ridges’: Bonnie Blue has launched a s*x toy, and the reviews are traumatic

Kieran Galpin

Anyone got a birthday coming up??

Peter Capaldi reveals he turned down Celebrity Traitors gig

Anna Williamson

The Glaswegian actor declined to appear on the upcoming series of the hit BBC programme due to its “level of exposure”

Chloe Cherry slams Euphoria’s wild OnlyFans plot as ‘crazy as f**k’ in blunt new interview

Hebe Hancock

‘That’s where we’re at in society?’

I have a first-class degree from a London uni, but I’ve still had 500 job rejections

Mark Krukov

The 21-year-old declares ‘the system is broken’