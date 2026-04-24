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‘I wake up teary’: Glasgow student’s rare mood disorder took eight years to diagnose

‘It’s like a switch is flipped overnight’

Anna Williamson | News
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A final-year psychology student who waited eight years for a diagnosis of Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) has opened up about what it’s like living with the chronic condition.  

Katie Cook, a Glasgow Caledonian student from the Isle of Lismore near Oban, explained living with PMDD is like “a switch is flipped overnight,” as she deals with extreme low mood, irritability and depressive episodes for two weeks each month. 

PMDD is a condition similar to premenstrual syndrome (PMS) but can cause much more intense symptoms during the week or two before menstruation. These can include feeling very anxious, angry, depressed, or even suicidal, as well as physical symptoms like headaches, trouble sleeping and joint and muscle pain.

According to the NHS, it is not fully clear what causes PMDD. However, it has been linked to a high sensitivity to hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle, and certain differences in inherited genes.  

Three years on from her diagnosis, Katie said she now understands her symptoms but still finds them difficult to deal with. 

The 21-year-old told GlasgowLive: “Sometimes it comes on gradually. Sometimes it’s like a switch has been flipped overnight. I might wake up teary, and just know that it’s not going to be a great day. 

“Usually it starts with feelings of hopelessness, feeling like I haven’t accomplished much in life. The fact that I wake up emotional, I know it affects the people around me – my partner, family and friends. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katie Cook (@pmdddiary_)

While Katie still struggles with these symptoms, she explained others with PMDD can suffer from even more intense mood changes, and often develop suicidal thoughts. 

Katie said: “Some people do get suicidal ideation as well, though I wouldn’t say I experience this. The feelings of hopelessness and sometimes really dark thoughts haven’t extended that far for me, because I try to manage it and remind myself that it’s just my symptoms.” 

In December, Katie started taking the antidepressant citalopram. However, it’s still unclear how much this eased her symptoms, with her describing that treating the condition can be a case of “trial and error” due to a lack of information and research on the condition. 

The Glasgow Caledonian University student is now raising awareness for the condition online to remind other sufferers that they are not alone. Her TikTok account, the PMDD Diary, has grown into a community of over 4000 followers, where Katie says she and others with the condition can support each other. 

Beyond her TikTok page, Katie also ran the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow last year for the PMDD Project – a charity that seeks to help sufferers of the condition – and has even started distributing reassuring letters for strangers around Glasgow to help those struggling with their mental health. 

She said: “I was thinking about others, not just those with PMDD but those struggling with everyday life, and I thought [leaving the notes] could put my week off to a good start. 

“The letters are reaching people who really need it. It didn’t cost me anything to make someone smile – and it made my day 10 times better than yesterday. 

“During a hard PMDD phase, when your cup is half full, you can’t always pour out kindness to other people. But after a hard time, doing a random act of kindness can remind you that life is good.” 

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Glasgow Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram @pmdddiary_ 

Anna Williamson | News
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