Lancaster social secs: Here’s seven socials ideas for third term

Everyone knows the best socials have a theme, so here are some of our favourites

2 hours ago

With third term in full swing, we’ll all be in desperate need of a break from studying, and what better way to do that than getting together with your society and going on a social.

So here’s a rundown of the seven best social ideas for third term.

1. Pub Golf

A bit basic, but a great way to get everyone tipsy. It doesn’t require as much forethought as themes with prep or costumes, so it’s great for a term three social you can throw together quickly.

Choose your pubs and bars, set the par, drink up, and keep score, with the lowest score winning, it’s that simple.

It’s adaptable to anyone’s style, too. Drink whatever you choose, opt to do a sober version instead, so it’s something the whole society can enjoy together.

You can even choose to add penalties, such as adding points to a person’s score for spilt drinks, toilet breaks, staggering and falling, or even throwing up (ew).

Whip this out at the last minute, and you’re guaranteed a good time.

2. Paint and Sip

This is a great option for a chilled-out vibe where you can actually hear each other talk rather than just loud music. It can be enjoyed with or without alcohol to have a fun, tipsy night, or combine a bit of both, so it’s still enjoyable for everybody.

It isn’t one of those socials where if you’re not drinking, you miss out on any of the fun.

Who knows, your sober painted creation will probably come out better in the end than sloppy drunken brushstrokes.

3. Iconic Duos

Partner up with your best friend – or pull names from a hat for the ultimate chaos – and dress up together as your favourite iconic duo.

Sherlock and Watson, Batman and Robin, Scooby and Shaggy or Mario and Luigi… the options are endless. Plus, any social that requires fancy dress is automatically fun, not just for the society hosting, but also for everybody in Sugar that gets to witness all the outfits.

4. Où est le Poulet

Do you love pointlessly spending your money on a night out? Then maybe ou eat le poulet (where is the chicken) is for you! Here are the rules:

Everyone puts £20, or any amount, into a pot and then names into a hat. Names are pulled from the hat to create teams, and the last name remaining becomes the chicken. The chicken (who must wear a giant chicken costume) chooses a bar and starts drinking through the pot of money.

The other team’s goal is to find them. In the search, if a team checks a bar for the chicken, they may not leave until every team member has finished a drink. Once a team finds the chicken, they can join them in drinking from the money pot. When the chicken is asked why they are wearing a chicken costume, the only acceptable answer is “what chicken costume?”

Why not make it interesting by having the chicken send a photo to the group chat at each location? This isn’t the most student budget-friendly idea, but it’s too funny not to include.

5. Amy Winehands

A punny name and an even funnier concept. Everybody starts with two bottles of wine (or any drink of their choice) taped to their hands, and players do not gain the ability to use their hands again until the entire drink in that hand is completely empty.

Want to check your phone? Tie your shoelace? Or even go to the bathroom? Well, unless you can do so without using your hands, then you’d better drink up! This idea is sure to leave you with some funny stories to tell from your night, and some hilarious pictures, too.

6. White Lies

The perfect mix of funny and low effort. Everybody wears a white shirt with a lie written on it, such as “Will not get blackout drunk” or “I love 9ams” (easy enough, right?)

This is a great social idea, especially if everybody keeps their lie a secret until they get there. It’s sure to get some laughs from both the social and any onlookers. Plus, the great thing about this is that people can go as chill or as crazy as they’d like.

7. The Tab Social

Everybody knows that a tab social is the most fun, so really, the other societies should just stop trying.

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