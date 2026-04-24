Here’s the problem with Spider-Man villains explained, after that viral Batman tweet

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There’s a hilarious tweet going around comparing Batman and Spider-Man villain films, so here’s the whole conversation, including what the directors have said.

Yes, there have been Spider-Man villain films, but here’s why you’ve forgotten about them

AlexTalksFilms on X stirred the pot by sharing movie posters for Joker, The Penguin and Clayface, with the caption: “Batman villains are who Spider-Man villains think they are.”

BigMonkeong quote-tweeted this post, saying: “I was wondering why Spider-Man villains don’t get their own movies and then I remembered.”

i was wondering why spider-man villains dont get their own movies and then i remembered https://t.co/uWA8uOJQTf — doctor idk (@bigmonkeong) April 23, 2026

This tweet exchange has sparked a lot of conversation about how mishandled the Spider-Man villain films are. Yes, there have been multiple films centred on villains in the Spider-Man universe, but they have all repeatedly flopped compared to Batman villain films. Morbius, Venom and Kraven the Hunter are widely known as being awful films, especially the latter, which has a rough 15% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Spider-Man villain films are bad for lots of reasons: bad acting, weird editing, choppy plotlines and corny jokes. But if you guys would allow me to be a bit biased here, the real reason they’re so bad is that Spider-Man villains aren’t interesting on their own. The Joker can get his own film about his origin story because he’s a fascinating character outside of Batman. Can we really say the same thing about Morbius?

Here’s what the Spider-Man film directors have actually said

After receiving a lot of hate and criticism, a few Spider-Man villain film directors have spoken out about how the feedback makes them feel.

“Look, I have a lot of self-hatred, so I have a lot of criticism of my own work. I’m always trying to focus on being better. But I am also proud of what I do,” Morbius director Daniel Espinosa said, speaking to Business Insider about the not-so-great reviews.

“It’s a strange thing to make something that is so public,” he added. “There are parts in all of my movies that I’m really proud of.”

Speaking to Fandom, Venom director Ruben Fleischer explained that the film’s critical reception was his greatest regret.

“If anything, I would have changed the critics’ reaction to it,” he said. “I was really bummed that people didn’t like it because it’s a crowd-pleasing movie, and I’m not sure if there was just blowback against Sony or people just worship Marvel.

“But I was really surprised that the critics [were gunning for it] because audiences really enjoyed the movie. And so many people who’ve seen it just appreciated that it was a fun superhero movie. So I was a little surprised. I don’t know what they were expecting.”

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Featured image via Disney/Warner Bros Pictures