Chloe Cherry slams Euphoria’s wild OnlyFans plot as ‘crazy as f**k’ in blunt new interview

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Chloe Cherry has commented on Euphoria’s latest controversial storyline, and her take is pretty blunt.

The actor, who plays Faye in the HBO drama, spoke about Cassie’s new arc in season three, which sees Sydney Sweeney’s character launching an OnlyFans to pay for her dream wedding to Nate. The plot has already raised eyebrows, especially after recent episodes showed Cassie filming increasingly explicit content.

In one episode, Cassie poses nude and experiments with different personas, including dressing as a dog and a baby, while creating content for subscribers. It’s one of the most talked-about storylines so far this season.

But Cherry, who has real-life experience in the adult industry before joining the show, said watching it unfold feels surreal.

Speaking to Refinery29, she said it was “crazy as f**k” to see a character like Cassie take that route, adding: “Like holy sh*t, that’s where we’re at in society?”

She also pushed back on the idea that platforms like OnlyFans are empowering, arguing instead that their popularity is tied to financial realities.

“OnlyFans and sex work has become more normalised,” she said. “But it’s literally only because of capitalism and the economy getting worse.”

Cherry continued: “The economy is horrible, that’s why people are turning to it. I really think OnlyFans is like a crazy, weird phenomenon in the 2020s [that] we’ll look back on and be very confused by.”

The actor has previously spoken about her own past in adult entertainment, including warning others about entering the industry if their goal is to move into mainstream film or TV.

In an interview with Out Magazine, she said: “I believe that a person should only enter the adult industry if they want to have a career in the adult industry.”

She added: “The only thing that entering the adult industry is going to guarantee is that you’ll be seen as a porn star.”

“If you’re OK with being seen as a porn star for the rest of your life, that is the only reason that you should enter the adult entertainment industry… never to do other things.”

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Featured image credit: HBO