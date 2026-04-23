People can’t believe what goes down at Cassie and Nate’s wedding in Euphoria episode three

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If you thought things couldn’t get messier in Euphoria, episode three is about to prove you very wrong. A first look at the upcoming episode dropping Sunday teases what should be a huge milestone moment: Cassie and Nate’s wedding. Instead of romance, the preview feels like a slow-motion car crash you can’t look away from.

From the jump, the atmosphere is off. Maddy, Rue and Jules are all in attendance, which already feels like a recipe for disaster given… literally everything that’s happened before. And it doesn’t take long for tensions to start bubbling. At one point, Nate’s mum can be heard whispering about Maddy, clearly shocked she even showed up. Then it gets worse.

Quick flashes show Nate visibly unwell and retching, while Cassie appears overwhelmed and emotional. Considering how much buildup there’s been around this relationship, it’s no surprise this episode is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about yet, not least because people are still wondering if Cassie ever got those ridiculously expensive flowers.

It’s the newly released stills that have really sent fans into overdrive. At first glance, everything looks almost too put-together. Cassie and Maddy’s outfits are suspiciously similar. It’s subtle, but it immediately raises questions about intention, especially given their history.

Last episode, Maddy showed up wearing a fur coat that looked very familiar, and people worked out it was the same one Nate once gave her back in season one. Between the styling, the confidence, and even the way she’s seen holding drinks throughout the event, it all reads as very deliberate, like she’s trying to keep Cassie on edge.

the dresses lowkey matching…. oh nate and cassie your enders have arrived pic.twitter.com/nNv9DTEB9s — miya 𑣲 (@p0lishgrl) April 22, 2026

People think Maddy has a SERIOUS plan. Whether that’s exposing something, embarrassing Cassie, or completely derailing the day, a neat resolution is never really on the cards.

Is Maddy there to support Cassie… or to completely undo her? We’re about to find out.

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Featured image credit: HBO