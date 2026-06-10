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What happened to gay YouTubers Johntae and Eric? They went from ‘super couple’ to life in prison

Well, that got incredibly dark

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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Content creators Eric Dodds and “Johntae” Kavon Collier had a bright future ahead of them as a “gay super couple”, but now they’re serving life in prison.

Amassing over one million followers across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, Eric and Johntae got so famous they had their own fanbase: The E and J Gang. They were unapologetically gay, sharing their relationship for the entire world to see. They also had a successful OnlyFans account.

But then August 1 2022 came, and their lives went in the complete opposite direction. On that date, Walker County Sheriff’s deputies and the Rossville Police Department responded to a shots-fired call in Rossville, Georgia.

@eandjgangg

throwback repost fyp foryou foryoupage lgbtq lgbtq

♬ original sound – Eric and John – Eric and John

Arriving at the scene, they found Dakota Bradshaw, 29, dying from a gunshot wound. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he died soon after.

Eric Dodds and Johntae Kavon Collier are now in prison

@eandjgangg

When straight-homophobes think we some punks THIS AINT THAT fyp explore foryou viral badboys guttasaidwhathesaid lgbtq lgbtq

♬ original sound – Eric and John – Eric and John

Ten days later, officials executed a search warrant at Johntae Kavon Collier’s property, arresting him in the process. Though Eric continued to post, setting up a GoFundMe to pay for his boyfriend’s legal fees, he, too, was arrested on August 15. Two other people, Dajah Larissa Collins and Darius Woods, were also arrested.

It soon emerged that Dakota had been killed accidentally as Eric and Johntae attempted to retrieve a vehicle that was registered to the latter.

Following a trial, Eric recieved a life sentence without the possibility of parole and an additional five years for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Meanwhile, Johntae received life with the possibility of parole and an additional five years for possession of a firearm.

Credit: Walker County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Walker County Sheriff’s Office

“I am pleased that justice was served today in the sentencing of the two young men who are responsible for his death,” Dakota’s family said after the sentencing. “Unfortunately, it seems that it is becoming more and more common that innocent lives mean nothing in today’s world. Sadly, three young lives were destroyed by the decisions these two men made on August 1, 2022. We are thankful that the outcome of this trial can hopefully help the family start to heal.”

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Featured image credit: Twitter/TikTok

More on: Influencers LGBTQ+ Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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