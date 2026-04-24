The Tab

I got in trouble for using the wrong ketchup at Cambridge University

Ariana Lee shared the shocking reaction to her mistake at the fellows’ table

Alexander Newman | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Earlier this month, TikToker Ariana Lee told her 970K viewers a hilarious and embarrassing story about condiment etiquette at Cambridge.

After starting her PhD, Ariana went for lunch into one of the colleges and, after collecting fries, was looking for some ketchup to combat the blandness of the canteen food.

Explaining her brain went into “McDonald’s mode,” she ran up by the high table and started “pumping ketchup” only to find that when she turned around “every single fellow at that that table was staring and glaring” at her.

Ariana was absolutely mortified when a woman got up from the fellows’ table and said “you cannot use that ketchup, that ketchup is reserved for fellows only.”

Ariana said she didn’t even know was a fellow was and started apologising because she wanted to be “respectful” of the “rules and traditions.”

@arianawlee

definitely want to be respectful of cambridge’s rules and traditions!! just a funny culture shock moment as a new student here #cambridge #cambridgeuniversity

♬ original sound – Ariana

Despite this, comments on her TikTok are slightly less sympathetic towards the fellows the qualms. One user said: “This is so weird. You’re telling me there’s a class hierarchy at Cambridge?” while another claimed incidents like this are “why I withdrew my place.”

Debates broke out in the comments over whether having a fellows table was event appropriate with users debating whether it was a “segregated space” or Ariana had just not used “common sense”.

Safe to say this gaff will not be happening again as Ariana assured her viewers she had “not made the same mistake since” and “definitely learned her lesson.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Cambridge Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Cambridge University has been contacted for comment.

Alexander Newman | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Cambridge University staff on strike for pay supplement amid high living costs

Apply now: The Cambridge Tab is recruiting editors to join next year’s team

Meet the reverend branded the new Doctor Who after bringing Tardis to Cambridge church

Latest

Palestinian student criticises Royal Holloway after student gets payout over headscarf comment

Jessica Owen

‘I trusted this institution with my dignity and this institution failed me’

Victorian voices analysed in new Lancaster University research on northern accent development

Charlotte Hutchinson

The study has been undertaken by researchers at Lancaster University and Leiden University to understand how Lancastrian and Cumbrian accents have developed

I got in trouble for using the wrong ketchup at Cambridge University

Alexander Newman

Ariana Lee shared the shocking reaction to her mistake at the fellows’ table

Here’s which Roses event you should watch to based on your Lancaster Uni college

Martha Munro

Don’t get too offended – at least you’re not from York

Lancaster social secs: Here’s seven socials ideas for third term

Grace Chesworth

Everyone knows the best socials have a theme, so here are some of our favourites

Cambridge Uni colleges not informed about investigation into professor’s sexual misconduct

Mischa Denney-Richards

Simon Goldhill, 69, was able to continue teaching despite claim he gave student an unwanted kiss

Here’s the problem with Spider-Man villains explained, after that viral Batman tweet

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’ve never actually thought about this

Calling all writers: The Bristol Tab is recruiting editors for its 2026/27 team

Ailsa Marshall

Applications close at 11:59pm on Friday 1st May

Here are five things Lancs students will do instead of studying

Amy Laird

Is your go-to procrastination practice on this list?

Director reveals why Euphoria feels so disjointed right now, and it makes complete sense

Hebe Hancock

I can’t keep up

KCL student had baked beans threatened to be thrown on her after starting free speech society

Maria Kedzior

Lottie Tredgett claims she only avoided the threat after a last minute room change

different answers sum calculator 

Why do you get two different answers for this sum on your calculator? My mind is blown

Hayley Soen

I need to resit maths

Here’s what that ‘Years Later’ trend on Facebook with the three emojis actually means

Ellissa Bain

It’s everywhere right now

‘I wake up teary’: Glasgow student’s rare mood disorder took eight years to diagnose

Anna Williamson

‘It’s like a switch is flipped overnight’

mafs australia 2026 rachel sad girl edit

Rachel reckons she got the ‘sad girl edit’, and this changes how I watch MAFS Australia

Claudia Cox

She looks like she was ‘begging for this man consistently’

It’s been chaotic so far, but this potential Euphoria plot line could actually ruin the show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Sam Levinson, please don’t

Bonnie Blue

‘Dense high definition ridges’: Bonnie Blue has launched a s*x toy, and the reviews are traumatic

Kieran Galpin

Anyone got a birthday coming up??

Peter Capaldi reveals he turned down Celebrity Traitors gig

Anna Williamson

The Glaswegian actor declined to appear on the upcoming series of the hit BBC programme due to its “level of exposure”

Chloe Cherry slams Euphoria’s wild OnlyFans plot as ‘crazy as f**k’ in blunt new interview

Hebe Hancock

‘That’s where we’re at in society?’

I have a first-class degree from a London uni, but I’ve still had 500 job rejections

Mark Krukov

The 21-year-old declares ‘the system is broken’