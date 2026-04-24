It’s been chaotic so far, but this potential Euphoria plot line could actually ruin the show

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Euphoria season three has been dragged every week for its insane plot lines, but this potential upcoming scene is where the show could lose its last bit of good faith.

From Cassie’s messy OnlyFans arc to Rue’s drug mule era, the new season of Euphoria has been full of controversial plot lines. Viewers have labelled these scenes as cheap “shock value” and not actual development for the characters, especially considering how many of the Euphoria girls ended up in sex work.

🚨Cassie may be in serious danger after Nate fails to pay his $500,000 debt in ‘EUPHORIA’ Season 3. pic.twitter.com/eD7yKKvWHn — ‘EUPHORIA’ Season 3 (@euphoriacentral) April 22, 2026

But one rumoured upcoming scene has the potential to go a step too far, from shocking to straight-up cruel.

In this season, Nate is in serious debt – owing almost a million dollars to businessmen possibly tied to the Mafia. He’s not able to pay this money back as he’s broke this season.

It’s been revealed that these shady guys will violently comfort Nate, but one still shot has people thinking Sam Levinson might have written a rape scene for Cassie, as one of the businessmen tries to punish Nate.

Many people have expressed their disgust at this possibility in a thread on X.

“I still hate the McKay rape scene in season one. It’s just so unnecessary,” one person said.

“I’m hoping that the mafia guys just barged into the room while Cassie and Nate are sleeping, and they just zip-tied her on the bed, and they go beat up Nate, that would be a better outcome than having her raped,” said another person. “It’s just cruel and unnecessary to involve that in her story.”

nate in $500k debt, rue owing laurie $100k, maddy barely making anything, cassie desperate to make money meanwhile jules living in a penthouse for free #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/00LpzU8c8h — a (@mr_tashiduncan) April 20, 2026

It wouldn’t be the first time Euphoria director Sam Levinson wrote a rape scene for the serious. In season one, Chris McKay was raped as part of hazing for his college football team. The incident was never talked about again.

McKay’s actor, Algee Smith, spoke to BET about the scene back in 2019.

“To be honest, on set it wasn’t as horrific as it looks on screen,” he said. “It was still a crazy scene when you watch it. Played back, it just looks very scary. But on set, there was just a lot of physicality going on.”

On the lack of acknowledgement of the incident within the show, McKay said: “That tripped a lot of people out. A lot of people still have questions about that, and I think that’s really cool. I think unanswered questions are really good because they keep you coming back and watching, you picking apart different pieces.”

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Featured image via HBO