How much the I’m A Celeb cast got paid for All Stars has been revealed and it’s eye-watering

30 minutes ago

The eye-watering pay cheques the I’m A Celeb All Stars cast took home for their second times in the jungle has finally been revealed. After seeing the amount, you’ll start to get an understanding as to why they jumped at the chance to go back to hellish jungle all over again.

The celebs were all paid a huge amount to appear in the jungle the first time around, with salaries varying from £40k to £500k. The highest paid celeb the first time was Harry Redknapp. He bagged half a million when he was in the 2018 jungle.

However, pay for I’m A Celeb All Stars in South Africa is slightly different. Here’s how much they got.

So, how much did the I’m A Celeb All Stars cast get paid?

David Haye has spilled all on the pay for the jungle. He’s said the celebs are getting £25k per DAY. Yes, daily.

“It’s probably £20k-25k per day for being in that jungle,” he told The Sun’s podcast Showbiz Fix. “So to get up and do some trial or doing whatever. How is that hard? It’s not hard. I’ve had really hard fights for no money whatsoever.

“I’ve grown up in gyms where we fight each other. I thought I’m A Celebrity was great. I’d do it again, it’s good fun, I enjoyed it. I genuinely had some amazing connections with everybody and I enjoyed their company, all of them.

“We had a nice time. It was a really nice group of people. They cranked the trials up in terms of how tough they were and the amount of cockroaches they’d pour over your head or the questions they’d ask you.”

The celebrities who made it to the end were in the jungle for three weeks. This would mean they got an estimated pay of around £525k. You know what, I think I’d do it.

There’s a row over pay happening on the show right now

This has come out at the same time there’s an ongoing row over pay. It’s been reported that Jimmy Bullard is set to lose a large portion of his pay after the drama he’s had with Adam Thomas. Following this, he’s reportedly taking legal action against ITV.

Jimmy sabotaged the duo’s trial and sat there doing nothing, before calling “I’m a celebrity get me out of here”. Adam was absolutely fuming.

Apparently, the feud is still going on and Jimmy didn’t turn up to the I’m A Celeb South Africa press launch last month. Now, he’s reportedly not going to the live final in London either, so he’s going to lose a whopping 20 per cent of his pay, as it was in his contract to attend.

“It’s a very sad turn of events. Both men acted in a way they’re not proud of. It’s so bad, in fact, that Jimmy says there’s no way he’ll be turning up on Friday, which means he won’t be paid his full show fee,” a source told The Sun.

Now, the Daily Mail has reported that Jimmy has hired a lawyer, after being told he won’t get his full fee. He is said to be planning to “take legal action against ITV” if his pay is cut. Oh dear!

For more reality TV gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.