Huge net worths of the I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 finalists Adam, Harry, Craig and Mo

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The I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 live final is tonight, where one of the finalists will be given that all-important wooden sceptre and flower crown instead of any prize money, but their net worths are already huge enough. Here’s a look at how rich Adam, Harry, Craig and Mo really are.

Adam Thomas – $1.6 million

Adam has the lowest net worth of the finalists, but he’s still worth a nice $1.6 million thanks to his big TV roles as an actor in Waterloo Road and Emmerdale. In his early career, he also starred in Casualty and Doctors, and he now hosts a podcast with his famous brothers Ryan and Scott Thomas.

Craig Charles – $2.5 million

Next up is Craig who’s worth $2.5 million after his very varied entertainment career as an actor, comedian, author, poet, DJ, and TV presenter. He’s also best known for Coronation Street, and now hosts the BBC radio show The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show as well as DJing at festivals across the world.

Mo Farah – $5 million

After retiring from sports in 2023 aged 40, Mo has an impressive net worth of $5 million, built through his career as a long-distance runner. He has 10 gold medals under his belt, including four at the Olympics and six at the World Championships, mostly competing in the 5,000 and 10,000-meter track races.

Harry Redknapp – $18 million

The biggest I’m A Celeb net worth by a mile is Harry Redknapp, who’s worth a whopping $18 million. Wow! He started his football career as a midfielder in the 1960s, playing for West Ham, Bournemouth, Brentford, and the Seattle Sounders. Now, he’s a renowned football manager who has managed Bournemouth, West Ham, Portsmouth, Southampton, Tottenham and QPR.

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Featured image credit: ITV