Spoiler from across the pond: I can’t wait a week, so here’s if Louie dies in The Pitt season two

It wasn’t looking good at the end of episode five

2 hours ago

During episode five of The Pitt season two, which the UK just got its hands on, the ever-iconic alcoholic Louie Cloverfield was in a pretty dire situation.

We were first introduced to Louie in season one of The Pitt, with the former groundskeeper seeking help for ongoing symptoms related to his alcoholism. He was a staple of those first episodes, popping up every now and again with a super cheery attitude.

In season two, Louie was rushed into the ED once again, this time suffering with horrific tooth pain and in desperate need of fluid draining. Langdon admitted to stealing his pills in season one, but the loveable giant was super chill about it.

Unfortunately, disaster struck at the end of episode five. Langdon and Robby found their friend unresponsive and flatlining, so they started to administer CPR and breathing support. Then the episode ended.

Thankfully, due to HBO’s criminal release of season two here in the UK, the Americans have already learned Louie’s fate.

So, does Louie die in The Pitt season two?

Right, it goes without saying, but I’m about to spoil the next episode of The Pitt. Look away now if you want to watch it play out normally.

Episode six of The Pitt opens with the team trying to save Louie’s life. Fluid is building in his lungs as a result of advanced liver failure, and despite epinephrine, compressions, and defibrillation, he passes at 12:07.

Despite his death, Louie’s presence is felt for the rest of the season as the hospital staff share their favourite stories. They also find out that Louie had the hospital listed as his emergency contact, which perfectly illustrates just how much of a regular he was.

In the end, and with no family to speak out, Dr Langdon offers to pay for proper funeral arrangements.

RIP Louie, you will be missed in season three.

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Featured image credit: HBO