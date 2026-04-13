The Pitt’s Supriya is eerily silent on her firing, but the one thing she did say speaks volumes

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Following the news that Supriya Ganesh would be leaving The Pitt, ending Dr Samira Mohan’s tenure at the hospital, most people have one glaring question: WHY?!

Introduced as one of the residents in season one, Dr Samira Mohan quickly became one of the fan favs of the hit HBO show. She also featured prominently in season two, which is why people were so confused by her sudden departure.

Explaining the decision, Dr Robby’s actor, Noah Wyle, detailed: “Emergency rooms have a high revolving door. As always, we try to bring in new characters or promote from within as we go through these cast changes and try to keep the storylines fresh.”

People weren’t exactly buying what he was selling, with them pointing out that Dr Collins’ actress, Tracy Ifeachor, met a similar fate after season one. Others questioned whether her sacking had anything to do with her outspoken support for Palestine, but that’s not the official reasoning.

Supriya Ganesh has been quiet about her exit from The Pitt

Usually, getting laid off by a show sparks thank you messages, cast photos, and the obligatory “on to better things” statements. That wasn’t the case with Supriya Ganesh’s departure from The Pitt; in fact, she’s been almost eerily silent on the matter.

On April 16, Supriya was due to appear on a Paleyfest panel about The Pitt alongside showrunner R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, and Taylor Dearden. Unfortunately, following the news of her leaving at the end of the season, she ditched it.

Explaining rather cryptically on Instagram, she explained: “Hi everyone — not sure why it’s not removed off the site but I will not be at Paleyfest this Sunday. I know some of you bought tickets to see me and I hope you know this is not a decision I take lightly. Love you all.”

People reacted to the mystery, even moreso after other actors from The Pitt also dropped out. Sepideh Moafi, Shawn Hatosy, and Isa Briones were also on the list at one point.

📲 | Supriya via instagram stories: “Hi everyone- not sure why it's not removed off the site but I will not be at Paleyfest this Sunday. I know some of you bought tickets to see me and I hope you know this is not a decision I take lightly.

Love you all 🤍” pic.twitter.com/GIaIuc27lD — best of supriya ganesh (@bestofsupriya) April 10, 2026

“First, Isa liked a tweet about the mistreatment Supriya’s facing, and now she won’t be at The Pitt panel…. something fishy’s going on y’all,” one person said.

“Damn, something really went down bts it feels like,” someone else said, as another added, “I generally don’t like to rumour monger but something about the situation is just off, man.”

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Featured image credit: HBO/Instagram