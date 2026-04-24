The Pitt’s Noah Wyle reveals the deeper reason Robby won’t forgive Langdon, and it’s not betrayal

‘Another way of framing it is that Robby f*cked up’

2 hours ago

The UK is only five episodes into The Pitt season two, but already, the ongoing beef between Dr Robby and Dr Langdon is proving quite insufferable.

In season one of The Pitt, Dr Langdon was caught stealing meds from the ED for his addiction. He went into recovery between seasons and returned to an icy reception from his former bestie, Dr Robby, in season two. Everyone else seems to have moved past the betrayal, besides Santos (obvs), but Robby is still very much in his feels.

Though the obvious answer to the cold shoulder is Langdon’s betrayal, Noah Wyle says it goes deeper than that.

It’s more about Robby than Langdon, The Pitt star said

In an earlier interview with Collider, Noah Wyle talked about the relationship between Robby and Langdon, and why the abrasive reception is not JUST about the betrayal.

“They’re terrific characters in that their relationship is so complex,” he said. “Langdon’s addiction wasn’t just a moral failing for Langdon; it was a personal betrayal for his mentor, Robby. A breach of their friendship and the honesty that they shared.”

Noah said, “That’s one way of framing it”, before detailing something we might not pick up on during the show.

“Another way of framing it is that Robby f*cked up,” he continued. “You know, he was supposed to look out for his number one pupil, and under his watch, this guy developed a painkiller addiction. Robby was totally oblivious.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Wyle Daily (@noahwyledaily)

Noah also noted that, to Robby, it looks like Langdon has conquered his demons, something he hasn’t been able to do.

It makes sense, but admittedly does nothing to make Robby more likeable. Maybe that’s just the point.

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Featured image credit: HBO