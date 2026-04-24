The Tab
Dr Robby

The Pitt’s Noah Wyle reveals the deeper reason Robby won’t forgive Langdon, and it’s not betrayal

‘Another way of framing it is that Robby f*cked up’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The UK is only five episodes into The Pitt season two, but already, the ongoing beef between Dr Robby and Dr Langdon is proving quite insufferable.

In season one of The Pitt, Dr Langdon was caught stealing meds from the ED for his addiction. He went into recovery between seasons and returned to an icy reception from his former bestie, Dr Robby, in season two. Everyone else seems to have moved past the betrayal, besides Santos (obvs), but Robby is still very much in his feels.

Though the obvious answer to the cold shoulder is Langdon’s betrayal, Noah Wyle says it goes deeper than that.

Dr Langdon

It’s more about Robby than Langdon, The Pitt star said

In an earlier interview with Collider, Noah Wyle talked about the relationship between Robby and Langdon, and why the abrasive reception is not JUST about the betrayal.

“They’re terrific characters in that their relationship is so complex,” he said. “Langdon’s addiction wasn’t just a moral failing for Langdon; it was a personal betrayal for his mentor, Robby. A breach of their friendship and the honesty that they shared.”

Noah said, “That’s one way of framing it”, before detailing something we might not pick up on during the show.

“Another way of framing it is that Robby f*cked up,” he continued. “You know, he was supposed to look out for his number one pupil, and under his watch, this guy developed a painkiller addiction. Robby was totally oblivious.”

Noah also noted that, to Robby, it looks like Langdon has conquered his demons, something he hasn’t been able to do.

It makes sense, but admittedly does nothing to make Robby more likeable. Maybe that’s just the point.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: HBO

More on: Celebrity The Pitt TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

The Pitt

Omg, Supriya Ganesh serves up a brutal gut punch to Noah Wyle after being sacked from The Pitt

The Pitt

Most of The Pitt’s fired stars have been women of colour, and the creator just explained why

samira

The Pitt’s Supriya is eerily silent on her firing, but the one thing she did say speaks volumes

Latest
michael jackson in concert in vienna in 1999

Michael Jackson’s shocking death was actually ruled a homicide – here’s what happened

Claudia Cox

His doctor was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

What is the Rapture in Unchosen? The chilling belief driving Netflix’s cult series

Hebe Hancock

It’s pretty spooky

Spoiler from across the pond: I can’t wait a week, so here’s if Louie dies in The Pitt season two

Kieran Galpin

It wasn’t looking good at the end of episode five

erin moriarty the boys actor health

The Boys star Erin Moriarty opens up about a heartbreaking health struggle during season five

Claudia Cox

‘I started to lose the ability to walk’

Netflix

Adam’s actor explains what happened to him after Netflix’s Unchosen, because he vanished

Kieran Galpin

Shocker, he did not get a happy ending

Dr Robby

The Pitt’s Noah Wyle reveals the deeper reason Robby won’t forgive Langdon, and it’s not betrayal

Kieran Galpin

‘Another way of framing it is that Robby f*cked up’

Huge net worths of the I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 finalists Adam, Harry, Craig and Mo

Ellissa Bain

They don’t need that paycheck

The sad reason Beverley isn’t at live I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 final in London

Ellissa Bain

She’s ‘absolutely gutted’

Palestinian student criticises Royal Holloway after student gets payout over headscarf comment

Jessica Owen

‘I trusted this institution with my dignity and this institution failed me’

Victorian voices analysed in new Lancaster University research on northern accent development

Charlotte Hutchinson

The study has been undertaken by researchers at Lancaster University and Leiden University to understand how Lancastrian and Cumbrian accents have developed

I got in trouble for using the wrong ketchup at Cambridge University

Alexander Newman

Ariana Lee shared the shocking reaction to her mistake at the fellows’ table

Here’s which Roses event you should watch to based on your Lancaster Uni college

Martha Munro

Don’t get too offended – at least you’re not from York

Lancaster social secs: Here’s seven socials ideas for third term

Grace Chesworth

Everyone knows the best socials have a theme, so here are some of our favourites

Cambridge Uni colleges not informed about investigation into professor’s sexual misconduct

Mischa Denney-Richards

Simon Goldhill, 69, was able to continue teaching despite claim he gave student an unwanted kiss

Here’s the problem with Spider-Man villains explained, after that viral Batman tweet

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’ve never actually thought about this

Calling all writers: The Bristol Tab is recruiting editors for its 2026/27 team

Ailsa Marshall

Applications close at 11:59pm on Friday 1st May

Here are five things Lancs students will do instead of studying

Amy Laird

Is your go-to procrastination practice on this list?

Director reveals why Euphoria feels so disjointed right now, and it makes complete sense

Hebe Hancock

I can’t keep up

KCL student had baked beans threatened to be thrown on her after starting free speech society

Maria Kedzior

Lottie Tredgett claims she only avoided the threat after a last minute room change

different answers sum calculator 

Why do you get two different answers for this sum on your calculator? My mind is blown

Hayley Soen

I need to resit maths