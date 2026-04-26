Lancaster cocktail bar, Tipple, to host an after-hours-cafe

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Located on King Street, the small cocktail bar, Tipple, is introducing an after-hours cafe

The event will be hosted from Tuesday, 28th March to Thursday, 30th March, running from 5-7 pm.

Tipple has described the event as “a chilled out place to study or work in the evening”. The bar has also said this will be a laptop-friendly space.

The bar has also announced that it will be giving a 20 percent discount off all-nonalcoholic drinks during café hours.

The after-hours cafe isn’t just for late-night studying but also encourages hanging out with friends and playing board games.

Along with this, Tipple is introducing a new menu of teas, coffees, and other non-alcoholic drinks with 20% off during cafe hours.

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