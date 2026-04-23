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Black Sheep Coffee opening in place of Lancaster Burger King

The former Burger King located on Cheapside of the city centre is now in the process of becoming a new coffee chain

Isabella Laithwaite | News
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Lancaster’s Burger King outlet, located on Cheapside in the city centre, closed its doors for the last time in early March 2026.

The fast food chain opened in October 2020 in the former Esquires Coffee shop, but now with the closure of Burger King, the lot space has become availble again.

The coffee chain, Black Sheep Coffee, has now taken ownership of the space and will be opening over the next few months.

A spokesperson for Burger King announced, “Burger King UK can confirm that our Cheapside restaurant in Lancaster has now closed.”

It was then confirmed in late March 2026 that Black Sheep Coffee would open there instead, and conversion work for the new coffee chain to open began with almost immediate effect.

Signs have been put up on the site, advertising the new coffee chain placement; however, as of 23 March 2026, the company hasn’t confirmed an opening date.Work is still underway for the coffee shop, but the advert signs state that it is “coming soon,” and it is on the official Black Sheep Coffee website as a location.

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Isabella Laithwaite | News
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